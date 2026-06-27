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2026 World Cup LIVE UPDATES

LIVE starting at 11 p.m.: England faces Panama

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27.06.2026 06:01
(Bild: AFP/MAURO PIMENTEL)
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Matchday 3 in Group L at the 2026 World Cup: Panama faces World Cup co-favorite England. We’re covering this match live (see below)! The score is currently 0–0. 

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Here’s the LIVE TICKER:

England’s World Cup campaign has reached a decisive juncture. Their convincing 4–2 opening victory over Croatia was followed by a disappointing 0–0 draw against Ghana, which highlighted their struggles against a deep-lying opponent. Ahead of their final match against Panama in East Rutherford near New York, the European Championship runners-up still have their group victory in their own hands. “There were good stretches against Ghana, but also things we need to improve,” said striker Harry Kane, who missed a “sitter” late in the game against the Africans. “That’s no cause for concern, and hopefully we’ll do better against Panama.”

Panama is now playing only for a consolation finish
Thomas Tuchel’s team is hoping for an improved performance against underdog Panama so they can enter the knockout stage of the World Cup with plenty of confidence. The Central Americans, featuring LASK defender Andres Andrade, might be just the right opponent for that. Panama has already been eliminated in its second World Cup appearance and is now just playing for a consolation finish. Two losses, no points, and no goals scored speak for themselves. At the 2018 World Cup, England routed the underdog 6–1.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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27.06.2026 06:01
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