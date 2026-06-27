LIVE starting at 11 p.m.: England faces Panama

England’s World Cup campaign has reached a decisive juncture. Their convincing 4–2 opening victory over Croatia was followed by a disappointing 0–0 draw against Ghana, which highlighted their struggles against a deep-lying opponent. Ahead of their final match against Panama in East Rutherford near New York, the European Championship runners-up still have their group victory in their own hands. “There were good stretches against Ghana, but also things we need to improve,” said striker Harry Kane, who missed a “sitter” late in the game against the Africans. “That’s no cause for concern, and hopefully we’ll do better against Panama.”