LIVE: Will Croatia Secure a Spot in the Next Round Against Ghana?

“To be honest, ...”

A draw is likely to be the Croatians’ minimum goal as well; that would be enough to advance. However, the 2022 World Cup bronze medalists are still searching for their form, and coach Zlatko Dalic sees plenty of room for improvement. “To be honest, I’m not particularly satisfied with our play,” the 59-year-old had said after the meager 1-0 win over Panama. Dalic insisted that performance must improve across all areas of the team. In their third group stage match, therefore, the goal is not only to secure points and advance but also to show progress in their play.