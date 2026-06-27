Battle to Advance
LIVE: Will Croatia Secure a Spot in the Next Round Against Ghana?
Matchday 3 in Group L at the 2026 World Cup: Croatia faces Ghana’s surprisingly strong team. We’re covering this match live (see below)! The score is currently 1-0.
Here’s the LIVE TICKER:
If England drops points in their final group stage match, the winner of the Croatia vs. Ghana match in Philadelphia will top the group. The Africans could still finish first even if their English rivals secure a narrow victory—provided they win by a large margin themselves. But it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen: The Black Stars have scored just one goal in two matches, yet still managed to earn the maximum number of points. A draw would at least secure second place.
“To be honest, ...”
A draw is likely to be the Croatians’ minimum goal as well; that would be enough to advance. However, the 2022 World Cup bronze medalists are still searching for their form, and coach Zlatko Dalic sees plenty of room for improvement. “To be honest, I’m not particularly satisfied with our play,” the 59-year-old had said after the meager 1-0 win over Panama. Dalic insisted that performance must improve across all areas of the team. In their third group stage match, therefore, the goal is not only to secure points and advance but also to show progress in their play.
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