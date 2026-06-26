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A 0-0 draw is enough for second place

World Cup fairy tale! Cape Verde advances to the Round of 32

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26.06.2026 10:26
Cape Verde is through to the Round of 32!
Cape Verde is through to the Round of 32!(Bild: AP/Ashley Landis)
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Soccer sensation in Group H of the World Cup! After three draws, Cape Verde advances to the Round of 32! A 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia was enough for the African team to secure second place behind Spain.

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The World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico has produced its first major upset. The island nation of Cape Verde, with a population of around 600,000, secured a spot in the Round of 16 in its World Cup debut with a scoreless draw against Saudi Arabia in Houston early Saturday morning. With three points, the massive underdog finished second in Group H behind Spain and ahead of Uruguay and will face defending champion Argentina this coming Saturday (midnight).

Saudi Arabia Heads Home
Saudi Arabia finished last with just one point and was eliminated. Although the 2034 World Cup host needed a win in its final group match, it barely made an impact on offense. In front of about 68,000 fans, it was Cape Verde that had the first chance in the 22nd minute. Willy Semedo’s shot from a tight angle was saved by Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais. From then on, the World Cup debutants controlled the game more, though they failed to create any clear-cut scoring chances.

The Saudis didn’t show their first—and only—sign of life on offense until stoppage time of the first half. Mohamed Kanno couldn’t get enough power behind his header (45+2). Even after the break, Cape Verde remained the more dangerous team. Jamiro Monteiro (49') and Kevin Pina (50') both missed from promising positions. With a quarter of an hour remaining, a counterattack nearly made it 1-0. However, substitute Laros Duarte was denied by the rushing Al-Owais (75'). Since Saudi Arabia was unable to step up its game even in the closing stages, the upset was sealed after 96 minutes. For the first time in 20 years, a World Cup debutant has advanced to the knockout stage.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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