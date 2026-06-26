World Cup fairy tale! Cape Verde advances to the Round of 32

The Saudis didn’t show their first—and only—sign of life on offense until stoppage time of the first half. Mohamed Kanno couldn’t get enough power behind his header (45+2). Even after the break, Cape Verde remained the more dangerous team. Jamiro Monteiro (49') and Kevin Pina (50') both missed from promising positions. With a quarter of an hour remaining, a counterattack nearly made it 1-0. However, substitute Laros Duarte was denied by the rushing Al-Owais (75'). Since Saudi Arabia was unable to step up its game even in the closing stages, the upset was sealed after 96 minutes. For the first time in 20 years, a World Cup debutant has advanced to the knockout stage.