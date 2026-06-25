A draw—but Japan and Sweden advance

The 70,137 spectators in Dallas were treated to anything but a thrilling spectacle in the first half. Both sides played with noble restraint; after all, a draw was enough for both teams to advance. The slightly greater pressure was on Sweden, which had one fewer point. But the Scandinavians, too, refrained from launching a major attack. The only noteworthy chance before halftime was squandered by former LASK player Keito Nakamura, who was denied by Swedish goalkeeper Jacob Zetterström. Zetterström had replaced Kristoffer Nordfeldt following the 1–5 loss to the Netherlands.