Calf injury! Wanner’s status for the Algeria match is in doubt

The match against Argentina marked only the second time in his young ÖFB career that Wanner had been in the starting lineup. The 20-year-old took the blow shortly before being substituted in the 68th minute. According to the ÖFB, the Austrian-German dual citizen, who plays for PSV Eindhoven, received treatment on Wednesday; on Thursday, the team decided to have him undergo an MRI scan as a precaution. Wanner is expected to travel to Kansas City with the team on Thursday afternoon (local time) in any case.