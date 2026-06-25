FIFA Allows Rainbow Flags at “Pride Match”

Repression of the LGBTQI+ Community in Iran

InIran, the LGBTQI+ community faces some of the harshest repression in the world. Homosexuality is branded by the theocratic regime as “moral depravity” and therefore a “grave sin.” Under Islamic law, same-sex acts can even be punishable by death. In Egypt, while homosexuality is not officially a crime, members of the LGBTQI+ community are still persecuted and arrested under laws regarding prostitution and “debauchery.”