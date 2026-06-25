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In Response to Muslim Protests

FIFA Allows Rainbow Flags at “Pride Match”

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25.06.2026 18:53
The soccer associations of the Muslim nations Iran and Egypt want nothing to do with the “Pride ...
The soccer associations of the Muslim nations Iran and Egypt want nothing to do with the “Pride Match” label for “cultural and religious” reasons …(Bild: AP/Lindsey Wasson)
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In light of the “Pride Fest” in Seattle, soccer fans will be allowed to bring rainbow flags to the World Cup group stage match between Egypt and Iran! The world soccer governing body, FIFA, announced this on Thursday …

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The soccer federations of the two predominantly Muslim nations had vehemently opposed the “Pride Match” label in the run-up to the game, citing “cultural and religious values.” FIFA itself will not be participating in the city’s designated action weekend inside the stadium.

“The 2026 FIFA World Cup is an inclusive event that welcomes people from all backgrounds. Fans of all sexual orientations and gender identities are welcome at the matches and events,” the world governing body stated in a press release. According to the Code of Conduct, rainbow flags and other flags representing sexual orientation and gender identity are therefore permitted.

Repression of the LGBTQI+ Community in Iran
InIran, the LGBTQI+ community faces some of the harshest repression in the world. Homosexuality is branded by the theocratic regime as “moral depravity” and therefore a “grave sin.” Under Islamic law, same-sex acts can even be punishable by death. In Egypt, while homosexuality is not officially a crime, members of the LGBTQI+ community are still persecuted and arrested under laws regarding prostitution and “debauchery.”

This weekend, Seattle is hosting “Pride Fest,” a large, colorful festival celebrating the LGBTQI+ community, diversity, and equality. A parade through downtown is planned, and numerous concerts will be held. Pride Weekend commemorates June 28, 1969, when the LGBTQI+ community protested against police discrimination in New York. The event is regarded as a turning point in the fight for equality.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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