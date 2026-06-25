Jazz Gitti: “If I’d waited, everything would be different”

“That’s also why I’m asking everyone to go for preventive checkups. And if you notice a sudden change in your body, or something seems off, please go see a doctor,” Gitti says in her appeal to everyone. “Whether you’re a fan or not,” she says, once again expressing her great love for people, “because if I had waited, everything would have turned out differently.” For her, it started with a stye-like abnormality—a foreign body that formed on her elbow. “But Gitti is just the kind of person who doesn’t hesitate and goes straight to the doctor,” Roman Bogner tells us, “If I’d waited just one month longer, the doctors said, everything would have turned out very differently.”