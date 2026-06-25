A Devastating Cancer Diagnosis
Jazz Gitti: “If I’d waited, everything would be different”
She’s a cheerful person and, as of now, also a source of motivation and encouragement, because Jazz Gitti recently learned that she has skin cancer—a malignant form, at that. The “Krone” knows the details and spoke with her and her husband and manager, Roman Bogner—and knows how this likable Viennese woman is coping with the diagnosis.
You simply have to like and love this woman—and there’s hardly anyone in the whole country who doesn’t know her, and above all, absolutely no one who doesn’t like and appreciate her. Jazz Gitti has long since become something of a living cultural treasure, and on social media, too, the 80-year-old artist and her husband and manager, Roman Bogner, have long since taken off with their nearly 60,000 followers.
Malignant Form of Cancer
But recently, something has happened that has shaken even this cheerful soul. Gitti, as everyone affectionately calls her, has cancer. “It’s Merkel cell carcinoma,” Bogner explains in an interview with *Krone* about the shocking diagnosis that shook both of them to their core. Although she—whose real name is Martha Butbul—took it in a more positive light: “That’s just her way; she’s taken it almost too ‘lightly,’ as the doctors have also told her,” Bogner continues. Together, they visited several hospitals over the past few weeks; then the surgery took place, and since then they’ve been waiting for the affected area on her elbow—where she recently noticed a foreign object—to heal.
“One month later,” the doctors said, “and everything would have looked completely different!”
Jazz Gittis Mann und Manager Roman Bogner
“Another surgery is still needed, but above all, the affected area has to heal so that we can hopefully start radiation therapy in about six weeks. But we can already say that Gitti was incredibly lucky,” he says. He continues: “Because this type of cancer is truly malignant and is fatal in 80 percent of cases if it isn’t detected in time.”
“That’s also why I’m asking everyone to go for preventive checkups. And if you notice a sudden change in your body, or something seems off, please go see a doctor,” Gitti says in her appeal to everyone. “Whether you’re a fan or not,” she says, once again expressing her great love for people, “because if I had waited, everything would have turned out differently.” For her, it started with a stye-like abnormality—a foreign body that formed on her elbow. “But Gitti is just the kind of person who doesn’t hesitate and goes straight to the doctor,” Roman Bogner tells us, “If I’d waited just one month longer, the doctors said, everything would have turned out very differently.”
No exhausting appointments
What’s next? You can count on Jazz Gitti being her old self and staying that way: a real life of the party—and now also a source of encouragement. The next few weeks will be devoted to recovery so that radiation treatment can begin, but there will still be performances—“Just definitely nothing too strenuous,” the dynamic duo adds.
The “Krone” wishes her a full and speedy recovery.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.