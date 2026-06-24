2026 World Cup LIVE UPDATES
LIVE: Bosnia vs. Qatar in a Showdown for a Spot in the Round of 16
Final matchday in World Cup Group B: Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar face off in Seattle—with one point each so far, both teams must win to advance to the knockout stage. Follow the action live on sportkrone.at (see live updates below). The score is currently 0–0!
Click here for the live ticker:
Both teams’ most recent performances have been disappointing: Bosnia suffered a heavy defeat to Switzerland, while Qatar lost 0–6 to Canada after two red cards. The team that beat Italy is hoping for a stronger offensive showing.
Edin Dzeko, Ermedin Demirovic, and Kerim Alajbegovic have made little impact for Bosnia so far in the tournament. “Nothing is lost yet. But of course, we have to win now to advance,” said head coach Sergej Barbarez. He’ll have to do without the suspended Tarik Muharemovic in Seattle.
The Qataris will be without Homam Ahmed and Assim Madibo. The 2022 host nation appears to be one of the weakest teams in this World Cup and enters the match as the underdog. Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui emphasized that his team deserved to qualify.
“There are other countries—big countries—that are only watching the World Cup on TV—and we’re here. And now we have a final ahead of us.” The winner faces a potential round of 16 match against co-host the United States.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.