Reserve is empty when ...
Airplanes will run out of fuel by the end of the year
The worst-case scenario calls for emergency kerosene reserves to be depleted by the end of the year—which is why Transportation Minister Peter Hanke (SPÖ) wants to make Austria’s aviation sector crisis-proof.
Fears of a potential kerosene shortage have Europe firmly in their grip. This is due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty about future supplies via the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
As the “Krone” learned from the Ministry of Transportation, funding has therefore been secured as part of the 2027–2028 biennial budget. The federal government will allocate 30 million euros annually for crisis measures in the aviation sector. These measures are intended to make Austria’s aviation industry more resilient to geopolitical crises and potential energy shortages.
Likely to Reach Critical Levels by the End of Summer
Particularly alarming is a scenario currently being examined in collaboration with experts from the European Commission. According to the Ministry of Transportation, should the Strait of Hormuz remain restricted over the long term, commercial kerosene stockpiles could drop to critical levels as early as the end of summer. In this case, strategic emergency reserves would also be largely depleted by the end of the year. Even if the Strait of Hormuz were to reopen in July, emergency reserves would have to be tapped...
The 30 million euros allocated in the budget are an important first step and a clear signal to the industry: We will not leave Austria’s aviation sector to fend for itself!
Verkehrsminister Peter Hanke (SPÖ)
Transportation Minister Hanke referred to this as a necessary precautionary measure. “Especially in times of geopolitical uncertainty, we must take precautions and increase the resilience of our aviation sector,” he emphasized. The 30 million euros allocated in the budget are an important first signal to the industry. At the same time, he also called on those “politically responsible for the economy and tourism”—namely Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer and State Secretary Elisabeth Zehetner—to likewise “make an additional contribution to the domestic aviation sector.”
It is still unclear exactly how the funds will be used. By the end of September, the Ministry of Transport, together with airlines, airports, and other industry representatives, plans to develop measures that will provide the greatest benefit to supply security and the competitiveness of the aviation sector in the event of a crisis.
Current developments are putting the aviation industry under increasing pressure. In addition to rising fuel costs, restrictions on key flight routes in the Middle East are also weighing on airlines. Furthermore, Russian airspace remains closed to European airlines, which makes flights to Asia in particular more expensive and longer.
Passenger Volume Below Previous Year’s Level
The effects are already being felt at Austrian airports. In April, passenger volume was 7.5 percent below the previous year’s level; in May, the decline was five percent. Regional airports are particularly affected, as many have still not fully recovered from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
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