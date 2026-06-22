Airplanes will run out of fuel by the end of the year

Likely to Reach Critical Levels by the End of Summer

Particularly alarming is a scenario currently being examined in collaboration with experts from the European Commission. According to the Ministry of Transportation, should the Strait of Hormuz remain restricted over the long term, commercial kerosene stockpiles could drop to critical levels as early as the end of summer. In this case, strategic emergency reserves would also be largely depleted by the end of the year. Even if the Strait of Hormuz were to reopen in July, emergency reserves would have to be tapped...