Deaths and Injuries
Deadly toll from accidents: Youngest victim was just 18
Several traffic accidents occurred in Austria over the weekend. In Carinthia, a 22-year-old man died while fleeing from the police. His car had rolled over and caught fire. A fatal accident also occurred in Tyrol: A motorcyclist crashed into a car at full speed. He died at the scene of the accident.
On the night between Saturday and Sunday, officers in the municipality of Gurk in Carinthia attempted to inspect a parked vehicle. When the driver noticed the police, he stepped on the gas and sped away. The officers called off the chase. Minutes later, however, they spotted the car again—on fire and lying on its roof. There was no saving the 22-year-old.
A tragic accident also occurred on Saturday evening on the B171 Tiroler Straße between Innsbruck and Zirl: Near the parking lot of “Alpen-Hawaii”—a popular (unofficial) nude beach on the Inn River—a motorcyclist crashed at full speed into the driver’s side of a car that was just pulling onto the highway. He was thrown onto the road and “died at the scene of the accident,” as the police reported.
A serious accident also occurred on Friday in the Vorarlberg municipality of Lustenau. A 64-year-old cyclist was struck by a truck that was turning at an intersection. It is unclear why the woman ended up in front of the truck. Resuscitation attempts by first responders and emergency medical services were in vain; the woman succumbed to her injuries.
Late Saturday evening, two cars collided head-on between Lindabrunn and Aigen in Lower Austria. One of them caught fire—it was carrying an 18-year-old driver and four other people. The second car contained a 67-year-old man and two women. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, as was a seriously injured person from the 18-year-old’s car. Unfortunately, for the driver himself, any help came too late; he died inside the vehicle. Three volunteer fire departments and three emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene of the accident, and an emergency medical helicopter was also deployed.
In addition to several traffic fatalities, there were also several injuries on Austria’s roads. For example, two teenagers who were riding an e-scooter in Vienna on Sunday when they collided with a car. The 12- and 14-year-olds were taken to the hospital. In an accident in the Tyrolean lowlands, a motorcyclist also suffered serious injuries when she crashed into a braking car. A 16-year-old motocross rider in Vorarlberg was also seriously injured when he crashed into a small truck. He was taken to the hospital by helicopter.
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