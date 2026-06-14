Deadly toll from accidents: Youngest victim was just 18

Late Saturday evening, two cars collided head-on between Lindabrunn and Aigen in Lower Austria. One of them caught fire—it was carrying an 18-year-old driver and four other people. The second car contained a 67-year-old man and two women. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, as was a seriously injured person from the 18-year-old’s car. Unfortunately, for the driver himself, any help came too late; he died inside the vehicle. Three volunteer fire departments and three emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene of the accident, and an emergency medical helicopter was also deployed.