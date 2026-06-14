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Nagelsmann confirms:

Manuel Neuer will be in goal for the World Cup opener

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14.06.2026 04:07
Manuel Neuer will be in goal for Germany’s World Cup opener.
Manuel Neuer will be in goal for Germany’s World Cup opener.(Bild: AFP/ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN)
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Von krone Sport

The question of who will be Germany’s goalkeeper has now been definitively answered—German head coach Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed the return of Germany’s record-holding goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for the first World Cup match against Curaçao on Sunday. 

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The national team coach compared Sunday evening’s match (7:00 p.m. CEST) in Houston against the Caribbean side—which has qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time—to “a DFB Cup match” and a “David versus Goliath” situation. Four-time World Cup champion Germany is the overwhelming favorite.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann(Bild: AFP/MOLLY DARLINGTON)

“Manu will start”
At the press conference on Saturday evening local time in Houston, Nagelsmann addressed several personnel matters. All 26 players on the roster are healthy and ready to play—“and Manu will start.” The 40-year-old Neuer has overcome his calf issues and will thus kick off his fifth World Cup tournament with his 125th international appearance, two years after retiring from the national team.

Musiala and Brown to start
Nagelsmann also revealed that Frankfurt’s World Cup debutant Nathaniel Brown will be in the starting lineup as left-back two days before his 23rd birthday. The same goes for Jamal Musiala, although the Bayern star still has “a few steps to take” to reach peak form following his serious leg injury. “But he can only take those steps if we let him play. We have complete faith in him.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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