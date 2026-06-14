Manuel Neuer will be in goal for the World Cup opener

Musiala and Brown to start

Nagelsmann also revealed that Frankfurt’s World Cup debutant Nathaniel Brown will be in the starting lineup as left-back two days before his 23rd birthday. The same goes for Jamal Musiala, although the Bayern star still has “a few steps to take” to reach peak form following his serious leg injury. “But he can only take those steps if we let him play. We have complete faith in him.”