Nagelsmann confirms:
Manuel Neuer will be in goal for the World Cup opener
The question of who will be Germany’s goalkeeper has now been definitively answered—German head coach Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed the return of Germany’s record-holding goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for the first World Cup match against Curaçao on Sunday.
The national team coach compared Sunday evening’s match (7:00 p.m. CEST) in Houston against the Caribbean side—which has qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time—to “a DFB Cup match” and a “David versus Goliath” situation. Four-time World Cup champion Germany is the overwhelming favorite.
“Manu will start”
At the press conference on Saturday evening local time in Houston, Nagelsmann addressed several personnel matters. All 26 players on the roster are healthy and ready to play—“and Manu will start.” The 40-year-old Neuer has overcome his calf issues and will thus kick off his fifth World Cup tournament with his 125th international appearance, two years after retiring from the national team.
Musiala and Brown to start
Nagelsmann also revealed that Frankfurt’s World Cup debutant Nathaniel Brown will be in the starting lineup as left-back two days before his 23rd birthday. The same goes for Jamal Musiala, although the Bayern star still has “a few steps to take” to reach peak form following his serious leg injury. “But he can only take those steps if we let him play. We have complete faith in him.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.