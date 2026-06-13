LIVE: Q3 enters the final stretch after Leclerc’s crash

“It’s nice to feel the groove again,” Russell radioed to the pits with satisfaction after failing to score points in the previous two Grand Prix races. Now the Briton is aiming for his second GP victory this year following his season-opening win in Melbourne. For Russell, it was his third pole of the year; for Mercedes, it was the 150th in F1 history. Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, crashed his Ferrari into the barriers during the final qualifying session after a driving error, causing a lengthy interruption.