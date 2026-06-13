Hamilton Second
LIVE: Q3 enters the final stretch after Leclerc’s crash
George Russell made a comeback in the Formula 1 World Championship battle on Saturday by securing pole position in Spain. The Mercedes driver secured the top spot on the grid for Sunday’s Barcelona-Catalonia Grand Prix (3:00 p.m./ORF 1, Sky) in qualifying, narrowly edging out Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton (+0.064 sec.). Championship leader Kimi Antonelli took third place in the second Mercedes (+0.319) ahead of World Champion Lando Norris (+0.322) in the McLaren and Red Bull star Max Verstappen (+0.342).
“It’s nice to feel the groove again,” Russell radioed to the pits with satisfaction after failing to score points in the previous two Grand Prix races. Now the Briton is aiming for his second GP victory this year following his season-opening win in Melbourne. For Russell, it was his third pole of the year; for Mercedes, it was the 150th in F1 history. Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, crashed his Ferrari into the barriers during the final qualifying session after a driving error, causing a lengthy interruption.
Local hero Alonso disappoints
Local hero Fernando Alonso suffered a disappointment, as he will start the first of two home races in Spain from 22nd and last place in his Aston Martin. In Monaco the previous week, the 44-year-old had secured the first point of the season for his team by finishing tenth. In September, the premier class of motorsport will make its debut in Madrid.
Here are the results:
In the overall World Championship standings, Antonelli, who is aiming for his sixth consecutive Grand Prix victory, already leads record world champion Hamilton by 66 points. Russell trails by another two points.
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