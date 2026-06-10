Horror on the High Seas
Mastermind behind the cattle tragedy in Krems on trial
For weeks, thousands of cattle were trapped on a cargo ship on the high seas; the heartbreaking images were seen around the world. Now the “Spiridon II” case is before the Krems Regional Court. However, the livestock dealer from Lower Austria, who is believed to be responsible, will face charges on Friday only for the economic damage, not for the immense animal suffering.
Nearly 3,000 cattle from Uruguay were supposed to be transported by sea to Turkey in the fall of 2025. But that is where the tragedy unfolded: The animals were not allowed to leave the cargo ship Spiridon II because, according to Turkish authorities, nearly 500 cattle were not on the import list.
Although the importers attempted to enforce the unloading through the courts, they failed. While the ship was stranded off the Turkish coast for weeks, conditions on board deteriorated dramatically. More and more animals died; pregnant cows gave birth to their calves in knee-deep mud. White bags containing carcasses piled up on the ship...
The stench of decay and manure sparked protests among the population in the port city of Bandirma. After nearly four weeks, the ship finally turned back. The tracking system was turned off for several days before the surviving animals were unloaded in the Libyan city of Benghazi. Upon their arrival, the white bags that had previously been visible had disappeared.
Turks sue business owner from Waldviertel
The Austrian NGO “The Marker,” together with the “Animal Welfare Foundation,” reported on this while the transport was still underway. Turkish importers hold an Austrian livestock dealer responsible for the events. They accuse the Waldviertel-based entrepreneur of knowingly deceiving them and thereby causing significant financial damage.
According to the plaintiffs, he organized the transport, arranged for the loading of animals not on the import list, and proceeded with the transport despite the advanced pregnancy of many of the cattle. In addition, a veterinarian commissioned by the importers is said to have been denied access to the ship.
Hearing on Friday
Now the Krems Regional Court must determine whether the allegations of fraud are justified. For animal rights activists, however, the case goes far beyond the responsibility of individual parties involved. They see it as a fundamental problem with the international trade in live animals.
Across the EU, around three million animals are exported by ship each year. This frequently leads to serious incidents in which animals suffer or die.
Ann-Kathrin Freude, „The Marker“
Bild: THEMARKER.ORG
“Thousands of cattle are also exported from Austria to third countries by ship every year, particularly to Algeria. The accused company has organized such exports from Austria itself in the past. The tragedy surrounding the Spiridon II is by no means an isolated case and clearly demonstrates that a ban on the transport of live animals by ship is necessary,” explains Ann-Kathrin Freude from the investigative platform “The Marker.”
Even under normal conditions, the transport of live animals by ship is associated with enormous stress, risks of injury, and deaths. The tragedy of the Spiridon II is therefore not an isolated incident, but yet another example of the risks of a system that transports millions of animals each year on long sea routes to third countries.
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