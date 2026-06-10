Budget: Finance Minister lays his cards on the table

Savings on pension expenditures

“Pensions will not be cut. I want to make that clear,” emphasized Marterbauer. However, the effective retirement age must rise, and pension increases must, on average, remain below the inflation rate for a period of time. After 2026, this will also apply to 2027 and 2028. Several incentives for employing older workers will be eliminated. Starting in 2028, companies will have to pay contributions to the Family Burden Equalization Fund (FLAF) for employees over the age of 60, which will save 500 million euros in the budget. In addition, employers will also have to pay unemployment insurance (AlV) contributions for older workers. Savings will also be made on integration subsidies for employers who hire the long-term unemployed or older job seekers (€100 million annually starting in 2027).