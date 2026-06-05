Crime Drama Involving a TV Star
How Kaltenegger Paid for His “Gold Rush”
His life has shone like gold until now—but dark clouds are gathering over TV star Helmut Kaltenegger’s controversial business model: a raid in Liechtenstein!
In the reality docu-series “A Family Like a Gold Rush,” the Kalteneggers’ luxurious lifestyle is on display for everyone to see on screen. Between scenes of a visit to the Opera Ball with German comedian Oliver Pocher as a box guest and advertising endorsements, the show features mansions, exorbitantly expensive cars, and yachts.
Creative precious metal deals are in the crosshairs of the law
Helmut Kaltenegger can afford it all thanks to a—let’s say—extremely creative business model. In short: it involves buying gold with discounts of up to 70 percent, along with the prospect of generous profits. It all revolves around the company TGI, based in Liechtenstein.
While Austria’s Financial Market Authority emphasizes that no authorization exists for these precious metal deals, a bombshell has now dropped in Vaduz. The company headquarters were raided at the request of the Liechtenstein public prosecutor’s office— Krone+ reported it first.
The raid is related to suspicions of serious commercial fraud, money laundering, and possible violations of banking law. Kaltenegger and others are presumed innocent.
The investigation also comes as a shock to the financially struggling soccer club Austria Klagenfurt. This is because the precious metals dealer is also one of the club’s major sponsors. “We can only say the best things about Helmut and thank him,” said Austria sports official Matthias Dollinger.
Meanwhile, attorney Robert Weik commented on the allegations. He noted that they are cooperating fully with the authorities. “There is not a single criminal complaint from a TGI customer.” He also finds it surprising that the report is being criticized by a renowned auditing firm.
Helmut Kaltenegger himself is optimistic: “We will lay everything out completely and transparently before the public prosecutor’s office.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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