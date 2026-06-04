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"Krone" reports live

Players at the airport – Babler in an Austria jersey

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04.06.2026 06:13
Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Sport Andreas Babler (left) didn’t want to miss the ÖFB team’s ...
Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Sport Andreas Babler (left) didn’t want to miss the ÖFB team’s send-off.(Bild: sportkrone.at)
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It’s finally time to go! Our ÖFB team is taking off for Los Angeles this morning. “Krone” is reporting live. 

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Here’s the live ticker:

Before departure, there will be an official send-off by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Sport Andreas Babler, and State Secretary for Sport Michaela Schmidt. A mission that will take place without Christoph Baumgartner. The 26-year-old injured his right thigh Monday while warming up for the match against Tunisia and underwent surgery yesterday at a specialist’s office in Turku, Finland. “Baumi” will be sidelined for months and may also miss the Nations League matches at the end of September.

Christoph Baumgartner will miss the World Cup.
Christoph Baumgartner will miss the World Cup.(Bild: GEPA)

“The ball is in Rangnick’s court”
Head coach Ralf Rangnick is not making a replacement nomination for now: “Given the size of the squad, training operations are well taken care of.” Rangnick can still make changes until one day before the first group match on June 17 against Jordan—for now, the squad consists of 25 players. Among them is Patrick Wimmer, who signed a long-term contract with Hoffenheim.

Meanwhile, the ÖFB has laid the groundwork for a potential contract extension for the head coach: “The ball is in Rangnick’s court. He needs time, and that’s fine,” said ÖFB boss Josef Pröll.

Who will start against Jordan?
The question of who will be the starting goalkeeper for the World Cup seems to have been settled even before the team’s departure. “Alexander Schlager has done really well. We can assume that he’ll be in goal against Jordan, barring any unforeseen circumstances and provided everyone stays healthy,” explained Rangnick.

Ralf Rangnick
Ralf Rangnick(Bild: GEPA)

Otherwise, after the match against Tunisia, which was won 1-0 on Monday, a lot is still up in the air, as the German made clear. The battle for starting spots in the June 17 match (6 a.m. CEST/live on the sportkrone.at ticker) in Santa Clara against Jordan has taken on new momentum; it will be decided during training sessions in Goleta near Santa Barbara. The World Cup adventure can begin...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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