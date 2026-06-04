Players at the airport – Babler in an Austria jersey

Before departure, there will be an official send-off by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Sport Andreas Babler, and State Secretary for Sport Michaela Schmidt. A mission that will take place without Christoph Baumgartner. The 26-year-old injured his right thigh Monday while warming up for the match against Tunisia and underwent surgery yesterday at a specialist’s office in Turku, Finland. “Baumi” will be sidelined for months and may also miss the Nations League matches at the end of September.