ORF wants to treat itself to a new top position

It will be exactly one week until the new ORF Director General is appointed. Meanwhile, however, some observers believe they already know the name that will be announced by the Board of Trustees on June 11. There are reportedly government agreements between the ÖVP and SPÖ under which APA head Clemens Pig is to get the public broadcaster “back on track”—as reported, Pig has already had his contract with the APA terminated. But the top job isn’t the only position that needs filling.