Zelenskyy: “Good result”

In addition to the oil terminal, an arms factory in the Russian Tambov Oblast was also targeted—this region is located south of Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the strikes as a “good result” of the joint efforts of drone units from various branches of the military and intelligence services. The targets were located nearly 1,100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Additionally, a purely military target in the Kronstadt district was attacked, where the Russian Navy has its base in the Baltic Sea.