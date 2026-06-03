Ukraine strikes back
Drone Attack Overshadows Putin’s Prestigious Event
Shortly before the start of the Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Ukraine launched drone attacks on energy and military facilities in the city. Ahead of the event, which brings together participants from 130 countries, thick clouds of smoke could be seen over the metropolis, which is Vladimir Putin’s hometown.
Loud explosions were heard early in the morning—likely jolting residents of St. Petersburg and international guests planning to attend the so-called “Russian Davos” out of their sleep. According to Governor Alexander Beglov, there were several injuries but no fatalities.
Zelenskyy: “Good result”
In addition to the oil terminal, an arms factory in the Russian Tambov Oblast was also targeted—this region is located south of Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the strikes as a “good result” of the joint efforts of drone units from various branches of the military and intelligence services. The targets were located nearly 1,100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Additionally, a purely military target in the Kronstadt district was attacked, where the Russian Navy has its base in the Baltic Sea.
The Ukrainian president posted a video of the drone attack in St. Petersburg on X:
Kremlin leader Putin is hosting the Economic Forum, a glamorous event staged for guests from around the world. Business leaders and economic representatives from Western countries are also expected to attend. Plumes of smoke were visible across large parts of the metropolis on the Neva River following the Ukrainian attack.
Ukrainian drone attack on bus in Donetsk region
Meanwhile, according to the occupying authorities, seven people were killed and eleven others injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Russian-controlled part of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The drone struck a tour bus that was traveling between Moscow and Simferopol on the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia, according to Denis Pushilin, the regional governor appointed by Moscow, who posted the information on the messaging app Telegram.
Russia had previously reported shooting down several drones over the Leningrad region and as they approached Moscow. Three drones were shot down in the region in the northwest of the country, Governor Alexander Drosdenko announced on Wednesday via the messaging app Telegram. Another 13 drones were intercepted by air defenses outside the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated. Air traffic was temporarily restricted at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport.
This was announced by the aviation authority Rosaviatsiya. The International Economic Forum is set to begin shortly in St. Petersburg. According to Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov, a drone attack on the city of Michurinsk in the central Russian region of Tambov damaged, among other things, outbuildings of an industrial facility, a residential building, and a library. There were no injuries, he reported on Telegram.
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