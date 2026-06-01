Severe weather chaos: Lightning struck a castle, mountain evacuated

Weather calms down – but only briefly

Following Sunday’s severe storms, the weather situation eases at the start of the week, at least temporarily. Monday begins with thick clouds and rain across much of Austria. The sun will be a rare sight at first. However, the skies will gradually clear up as the day progresses, especially in the west and south of the country. It won’t stay completely dry, though: rain showers are still possible from time to time. Temperatures will reach 18 to 25 degrees.