Violent storms create dangerous situations

Incidents also in Tyrol and Upper Austria

“On Sunday as well, there were again around 400 calls for 260 fire departments,” added Clemens Arzt, duty officer at the Upper Austrian State Fire Department Command. Almost all districts were affected. There were no injuries, though in some cases it was only by luck: At Pleschinger See near Linz, a tree nearly fell on a group seeking shelter beneath it, and in St. Florian near Linz, a tree fell onto the road directly in front of a young moped rider.