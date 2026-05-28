A hint of Formula 1 hangs over the Salzburgring

In the “Papaya” of the World Champion

One horsepower has already been traded in—for 200 hp, which will propel her 570-kilogram race car around the Salzburgring. “A beautiful track surrounded by nature. And I really like the food here, too!” Will that throw her diet plan off track? Ella has been a member of the McLaren Academy since last year, sporting the F1 world champions’ “Papaya Orange” on her jumpsuit and car.