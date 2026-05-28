Spotlight on 15-Year-Olds
A hint of Formula 1 hangs over the Salzburgring
Ella Häkkinen (15) is set to take her next talent test this weekend at the Salzburgring. The daughter of two-time F1 world champion Mika traded horsepower for more horsepower just a few years ago. At McLaren, she is already following in her father’s footsteps.
The Häkkinen family has fond memories of Austria. Mika won the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Spielberg twice (1998 and 2000), where his daughter Ella (15) made her debut in formula racing seven weeks ago. Starting Friday, the young Finn will race at the Salzburgring, competing in the four races of the Central European Formula 4 series at the “Rundstrecken-Trophy.”
"Actually, I used to compete quite professionally in equestrian sports. Until I got into a kart for the first time."
Ella Häkkinen
“I only started karting four years ago,” she explained to the “Krone” a few days ago. “But my father isn’t the reason I got into racing. I actually used to compete quite professionally in equestrian sports. Until I got into a kart for the first time.”
In the “Papaya” of the World Champion
One horsepower has already been traded in—for 200 hp, which will propel her 570-kilogram race car around the Salzburgring. “A beautiful track surrounded by nature. And I really like the food here, too!” Will that throw her diet plan off track? Ella has been a member of the McLaren Academy since last year, sporting the F1 world champions’ “Papaya Orange” on her jumpsuit and car.
“Through the academy, we get great support and regular camps—sometimes focused on physical training, sometimes on dealing with the media.” The 15-year-old is therefore a regular at McLaren headquarters in Woking, where her dad Mika remains a legend to this day. “It’s great to be able to take my first steps in his footsteps.” Wherever those may lead.
Professional Environment
With the backing of her famous father, Ella lacks for nothing. Since late 2024, she has been working with a coach from “Hintsa Performance”—the organization where many current Formula 1 drivers also get their training.
The young Finn also attends an online school. “It’s specifically designed for young athletes, where exams, homework, and the schedule are tailored to your own schedule,” she reveals, and in the video interview with “Krone,” she comes across as just a regular student: “I had a biology test earlier. It’s exam season right now—you really can’t stand this time of year.” From Friday to Sunday, however, Ella’s full focus returns to her beloved racing.
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