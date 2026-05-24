Roundup: Glasner’s Farewell and the Relegation Battle

If, on the other hand, Aston Villa finishes fifth, Salzburg will skip the third qualifying round for the Europa League and enter directly in the playoffs. This would mean the “Bulls” would have secured at least a spot in the Conference League group stage without even playing. Thanks to their Europa League victory, Aston Villa is already guaranteed a spot in the “Champions League.” Liverpool FC, sitting three points behind in the final Champions League spot, needs just one more point against Brentford FC—who are also fighting for a spot in European competition—to secure their ticket.