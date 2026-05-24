Premier League Live Updates
Roundup: Glasner’s Farewell and the Relegation Battle
Final matchday in the Premier League: West Ham and Tottenham are fighting to stay in the league. Oliver Glasner is coaching his last league match as Crystal Palace manager. He’ll mark his farewell in a home game against champions Arsenal. Plus, the battle for European spots is still raging—with implications for two clubs from Austria as well. Follow the conference live (live ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Two Austrian Bundesliga clubs are also following the final round of the Premier League very closely. That’s because the final standings in England will determine the European Cup prospects for runner-up Sturm Graz and Bundesliga third-place finisher Red Bull Salzburg. If Europa League winner Aston Villa secures fourth place today in their away match against runner-up Manchester City, Sturm will be happy. If Liverpool manages to claim fourth place, Salzburg will benefit.
According to UEFA’s complicated qualification rules, Sturm would no longer be an unseeded team in the second qualifying round for the “Champions League” but would instead be seeded if Aston Villa finishes fourth. This would allow the Styrian side to avoid clubs like Bodø/Glimt, Fenerbahçe, or Olympiacos Piraeus. They would then face either Scotland’s second-place team, Heart of Midlothian, or the second-place team from Poland. If Sturm advances past one round, Fabio Ingolitsch’s team is guaranteed a spot in a European league phase.
If, on the other hand, Aston Villa finishes fifth, Salzburg will skip the third qualifying round for the Europa League and enter directly in the playoffs. This would mean the “Bulls” would have secured at least a spot in the Conference League group stage without even playing. Thanks to their Europa League victory, Aston Villa is already guaranteed a spot in the “Champions League.” Liverpool FC, sitting three points behind in the final Champions League spot, needs just one more point against Brentford FC—who are also fighting for a spot in European competition—to secure their ticket.
Glasner vs. the Champions
It will be a match with no sporting significance but plenty of emotion in London, where Oliver Glasner faces the new champions, Arsenal, in his final Premier League game as Crystal Palace’s coach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.