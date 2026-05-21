Sturm or Salzburg?
Title goes to Villa – local club benefits!
The fact that the Europa League trophy went to Aston Villa on Wednesday evening is a cause for celebration not only in the UK but also among local Bundesliga clubs. That’s because either Sturm Graz or Red Bull Salzburg stands to benefit from the English side’s title win.
The reason for this is UEFA’s (complicated) system. Thanks to their Europa League triumph, Aston Villa has secured a spot in the Champions League for the upcoming season. However, they had already secured this spot in the Premier League as well. The Birmingham-based team is set to finish the English league season in either fourth or fifth place. To explain: Because of its top position in the UEFA rankings, England will have at least five teams in the Champions League next season.
When Sturm will celebrate
If Aston Villa finishes fourth in the Premier League, Sporting Lisbon can celebrate. The Champions League spot, which is normally awarded to the Europa League winner, would go (due to the high club coefficient) to the Portuguese side, who would then not have to go through the qualifiers. And that also has positive implications for Sturm. Because then the Graz-based team, which finished as runners-up, would no longer be an unseeded team in the second round of Champions League qualifying. This would allow them to avoid prominent names like Fenerbahçe Istanbul, Olympiacos Piraeus, and Bodø/Glimt.
This scenario helps Salzburg
If Aston Villa is overtaken by Liverpool and finishes fifth in the Premier League, the sixth-place team in England (Bournemouth or Brighton) would also qualify for the Champions League. And the Salzburgers would be happy too. Because with the additional Champions League spot, the English lose a Europa League ticket, and Salzburg would enter not in the third Europa League qualifying round, but only in the playoffs.
It’s really complicated! But one thing is certain: an Austrian club will be celebrating after the final Premier League matchday on Sunday…
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read the original article here.
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