Title goes to Villa – local club benefits!

When Sturm will celebrate

If Aston Villa finishes fourth in the Premier League, Sporting Lisbon can celebrate. The Champions League spot, which is normally awarded to the Europa League winner, would go (due to the high club coefficient) to the Portuguese side, who would then not have to go through the qualifiers. And that also has positive implications for Sturm. Because then the Graz-based team, which finished as runners-up, would no longer be an unseeded team in the second round of Champions League qualifying. This would allow them to avoid prominent names like Fenerbahçe Istanbul, Olympiacos Piraeus, and Bodø/Glimt.