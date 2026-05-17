How is our Armed Forces really doing?

In a wild field of wild garlic among the dry spruce trees of the Leitha Mountains, seven men lie pressed deep into the soft forest floor. Fine spiderwebs stretch between the leaves of the wild garlic. They have been watching the winding cart track ahead of them for a long time. So long that their uniforms have taken on the garlic-like scent of the wild garlic. They communicate with each other only through hand signals. Tension hangs in the air. Suddenly, shots ring out. The hidden group of hunters opens fire almost simultaneously with blank ammunition. A machine gun rattles into the underbrush, where a shadow darts from tree to tree in the thicket. Commands are shouted; things get hectic. No one pays attention to the finely woven spiderwebs anymore. Minutes of explosive noise before the relieving order to halt is given. Weapons are unloaded. The men take a sip of water from their canteens, which some of them have laced with intensely flavored caffeine powder. Then the drill begins anew.