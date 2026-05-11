"Doreen" is quite a force
Severe weather over Vienna: Song Contest Village evacuated
Austria is off to a turbulent start this week. Storm “Doreen,” with its center over Poland, caused several instances of severe weather throughout the day on Monday. The same was true in the evening: In Vienna, the Eurovision Village even had to be evacuated, while elsewhere hailstones are already being counted...
The first showers had already passed through the north and Vorarlberg in the morning, and as the day progressed, rain, showers, and thunderstorms quickly spread across the entire country. Only the far southeast remained spared for the time being—it wasn’t until this evening that conditions there turned unpleasant...
Highest warning level for large parts of Lower Austria
While the Severe Weather Center had already issued the highest red alert level for several regions in the afternoon, the situation continues to worsen nationwide this evening: In Tyrol, Lower Austria, Vienna, Styria, and also in Burgenland, severe thunderstorms with hail are expected. Severe weather is also affecting Carinthia. Vorarlberg, Salzburg, and Upper Austria remain spared for now—only a preliminary warning is in effect there.
Due to heavy rain on Monday, City Hall Square also had to be evacuated. The Eurovision Village—the official party location for the 70th Song Contest—had opened there early Sunday afternoon in front of Vienna City Hall. “Due to the current weather situation, we must end the program and take safety measures,” the City of Vienna announced in the evening. Visitors were asked to leave the area, and disappointment is widespread. No concerts will take place on Monday.
Significantly colder and windier starting Tuesday
Tuesday will also show its harsh side. It will become significantly colder and windier. From Vorarlberg to Styria, it will often remain cloudy and wet, with heavy rain at times in the south. Hail and gusts of wind are also forecast for the Green Mark.
Snow line drops to 900 meters
Particularly noteworthy: The snow line in the Northern Alps will briefly drop to around 900 meters. Strong northwesterly winds will accompany this, with stormy gusts in some areas.
It won’t be until the afternoon that conditions slowly improve from the west; sunny breaks will reappear, especially in East Tyrol and Carinthia—accompanied by a strong north foehn. Temperatures will plummet, reaching only 7 to 14 degrees.
Wednesday will be more pleasant, but anyone who thinks the weather will settle down quickly is mistaken: the next surprise is on the way, as light frost may return to mountainous and hilly areas as the wind dies down. The Ice Saints will then be in their element.
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