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"Doreen" is quite a force

Severe weather over Vienna: Song Contest Village evacuated

Nachrichten
11.05.2026 17:46
An apocalyptic atmosphere hangs over the rooftops of Vienna: Here, “Doreen” is once again ...
An apocalyptic atmosphere hangs over the rooftops of Vienna: Here, “Doreen” is once again causing a violent thunderstorm on Monday evening. The ESC Village also had to be evacuated.(Bild: Kronen Zeitung, Stadt Wien)
Porträt von krone.at
Von krone.at

Austria is off to a turbulent start this week. Storm “Doreen,” with its center over Poland, caused several instances of severe weather throughout the day on Monday. The same was true in the evening: In Vienna, the Eurovision Village even had to be evacuated, while elsewhere hailstones are already being counted...

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The first showers had already passed through the north and Vorarlberg in the morning, and as the day progressed, rain, showers, and thunderstorms quickly spread across the entire country. Only the far southeast remained spared for the time being—it wasn’t until this evening that conditions there turned unpleasant...

Highest warning level for large parts of Lower Austria
While the Severe Weather Center had already issued the highest red alert level for several regions in the afternoon, the situation continues to worsen nationwide this evening: In Tyrol, Lower Austria, Vienna, Styria, and also in Burgenland, severe thunderstorms with hail are expected. Severe weather is also affecting Carinthia. Vorarlberg, Salzburg, and Upper Austria remain spared for now—only a preliminary warning is in effect there.

Due to heavy rain on Monday, City Hall Square also had to be evacuated. The Eurovision Village—the official party location for the 70th Song Contest—had opened there early Sunday afternoon in front of Vienna City Hall. “Due to the current weather situation, we must end the program and take safety measures,” the City of Vienna announced in the evening. Visitors were asked to leave the area, and disappointment is widespread. No concerts will take place on Monday.

Disappointment among ESC fans: Due to the severe thunderstorm, the area in front of City Hall ...
Disappointment among ESC fans: Due to the severe thunderstorm, the area in front of City Hall Square had to be evacuated.(Bild: Stefan Steinkogler)

Significantly colder and windier starting Tuesday
Tuesday will also show its harsh side. It will become significantly colder and windier. From Vorarlberg to Styria, it will often remain cloudy and wet, with heavy rain at times in the south. Hail and gusts of wind are also forecast for the Green Mark.

Snow line drops to 900 meters
Particularly noteworthy: The snow line in the Northern Alps will briefly drop to around 900 meters. Strong northwesterly winds will accompany this, with stormy gusts in some areas.

Österreich
Symbol stark bewölkt
9° / 23°
18 km/h
06:39 h
25 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
15° / 23°
11 km/h
01:08 h
75 %
Symbol bedeckt
12° / 12°
23 km/h
01:25 h
60 %
Symbol wolkig
7° / 18°
14 km/h
11:07 h
25 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
9° / 18°
10 km/h
03:54 h
60 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
9° / 16°
6 km/h
01:31 h
80 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
9° / 18°
11 km/h
04:26 h
70 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
11° / 18°
19 km/h
04:34 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
10° / 21°
9 km/h
13:26 h
40 %
Symbol wolkig
12° / 19°
19 km/h
08:29 h
50 %
Wien
Symbol stark bewölkt
8° / 24°
11 km/h
07:13 h
30 %
Symbol starker Regen
13° / 22°
14 km/h
01:15 h
65 %
Symbol bedeckt
10° / 12°
24 km/h
01:54 h
60 %
Symbol heiter
5° / 18°
19 km/h
11:28 h
30 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
8° / 16°
15 km/h
04:34 h
80 %
Symbol leichter Regen
8° / 14°
9 km/h
01:18 h
85 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
8° / 17°
11 km/h
04:27 h
80 %
Symbol Regen
10° / 15°
16 km/h
03:50 h
90 %
Symbol heiter
8° / 20°
5 km/h
12:03 h
45 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
10° / 18°
21 km/h
07:46 h
50 %
St. Pölten
Symbol stark bewölkt
8° / 23°
18 km/h
06:29 h
30 %
Symbol bedeckt
15° / 23°
5 km/h
01:25 h
55 %
Symbol bedeckt
12° / 12°
26 km/h
01:32 h
55 %
Symbol wolkig
5° / 18°
12 km/h
08:53 h
20 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
7° / 18°
12 km/h
05:54 h
65 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
9° / 16°
6 km/h
02:02 h
75 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
8° / 18°
10 km/h
03:57 h
80 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
10° / 18°
23 km/h
05:46 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
9° / 21°
12 km/h
13:34 h
40 %
Symbol wolkig
9° / 20°
20 km/h
09:18 h
50 %
Eisenstadt
Symbol wolkig
10° / 24°
16 km/h
07:59 h
40 %
Symbol leichter Regen
15° / 22°
16 km/h
00:38 h
65 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
8° / 12°
18 km/h
04:23 h
60 %
Symbol wolkig
4° / 17°
13 km/h
08:52 h
40 %
Symbol Regen
8° / 14°
10 km/h
00:10 h
80 %
Symbol Regen
8° / 13°
7 km/h
00:52 h
75 %
Symbol leichter Regen
7° / 17°
5 km/h
03:20 h
80 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
9° / 16°
11 km/h
06:49 h
90 %
Symbol heiter
7° / 20°
6 km/h
11:28 h
45 %
Symbol wolkig
10° / 18°
15 km/h
10:00 h
65 %
Linz
Symbol bedeckt
9° / 20°
7 km/h
00:51 h
45 %
Symbol bedeckt
13° / 23°
8 km/h
02:30 h
50 %
Symbol starker Regen
11° / 12°
11 km/h
02:39 h
65 %
Symbol heiter
3° / 18°
6 km/h
11:08 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
5° / 20°
7 km/h
07:46 h
60 %
Symbol leichter Regen
8° / 15°
6 km/h
02:25 h
90 %
Symbol leichter Regen
7° / 17°
5 km/h
02:30 h
85 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
10° / 18°
13 km/h
06:28 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
7° / 21°
6 km/h
10:40 h
45 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
10° / 20°
8 km/h
07:02 h
50 %
Graz
Symbol bedeckt
10° / 22°
4 km/h
01:31 h
45 %
Symbol bedeckt
12° / 21°
13 km/h
01:34 h
60 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
9° / 10°
8 km/h
04:29 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
2° / 18°
5 km/h
09:52 h
15 %
Symbol wolkig
4° / 19°
7 km/h
05:47 h
60 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
8° / 15°
8 km/h
01:50 h
90 %
Symbol Regen
7° / 14°
5 km/h
00:11 h
> 95 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
9° / 18°
8 km/h
04:53 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
6° / 21°
5 km/h
09:58 h
45 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
9° / 20°
6 km/h
05:53 h
60 %
Klagenfurt
Symbol stark bewölkt
8° / 24°
10 km/h
03:41 h
50 %
Symbol starker Regen
12° / 19°
10 km/h
00:23 h
65 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
6° / 11°
19 km/h
04:45 h
75 %
Symbol heiter
3° / 18°
13 km/h
10:19 h
40 %
Symbol starker Regen
8° / 12°
12 km/h
00:06 h
> 95 %
Symbol leichter Regen
7° / 12°
8 km/h
01:32 h
75 %
Symbol Regen
5° / 14°
9 km/h
01:52 h
> 95 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
7° / 14°
11 km/h
04:46 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
6° / 20°
8 km/h
06:20 h
65 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
9° / 17°
17 km/h
09:39 h
65 %
Salzburg
Symbol bedeckt
7° / 24°
14 km/h
01:03 h
50 %
Symbol starker Regen
12° / 18°
14 km/h
00:49 h
65 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
6° / 13°
13 km/h
06:05 h
75 %
Symbol wolkig
2° / 20°
6 km/h
09:19 h
45 %
Symbol starker Regen
7° / 14°
8 km/h
01:18 h
85 %
Symbol leichter Regen
5° / 13°
6 km/h
01:34 h
> 95 %
Symbol Regen
6° / 12°
8 km/h
01:08 h
90 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
6° / 16°
5 km/h
04:46 h
70 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
5° / 20°
6 km/h
04:41 h
70 %
Symbol bedeckt
8° / 18°
7 km/h
02:16 h
55 %
Innsbruck
Symbol bedeckt
10° / 19°
4 km/h
01:06 h
55 %
Symbol starker Regen
11° / 12°
21 km/h
00:32 h
80 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
3° / 8°
11 km/h
06:14 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
2° / 13°
10 km/h
08:39 h
55 %
Symbol leichter Regen
6° / 10°
12 km/h
03:08 h
> 95 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
4° / 10°
8 km/h
03:48 h
85 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
4° / 10°
5 km/h
03:54 h
> 95 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
5° / 12°
6 km/h
08:59 h
75 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
5° / 14°
8 km/h
05:09 h
70 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
6° / 13°
10 km/h
06:34 h
75 %
Bregenz
Wetterdaten:

It won’t be until the afternoon that conditions slowly improve from the west; sunny breaks will reappear, especially in East Tyrol and Carinthia—accompanied by a strong north foehn. Temperatures will plummet, reaching only 7 to 14 degrees.

Wednesday will be more pleasant, but anyone who thinks the weather will settle down quickly is mistaken: the next surprise is on the way, as light frost may return to mountainous and hilly areas as the wind dies down. The Ice Saints will then be in their element.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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