Red vs. Blue
LIVE: How Austria Celebrates Labor Day
Today, May 1, the Republic celebrates Labor Day. krone.at has been covering the festivities live for you since 9 a.m.! Here you’ll find the most important information, photos, and videos from Vienna and the provincial capitals.
The most important points in brief:
- Traditionally, May 1 is politically red—the SPÖ march proceeded to the densely populated Vienna City Hall Square, followed by speeches from party leader Andreas Babler, Mayor Michael Ludwig, and other party bigwigs, as well as a festival currently underway in the Prater. Internal solidarity was invoked, and warnings were issued against “false patriots” (FPÖ).
- The Freedom Party, of course, did not leave the day to the Social Democrats. The blue counter-event, featuring party leader Herbert Kickl and Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner, took place in Linz. There, they railed against the “bigwigs” (SPÖ, ORF) and demonstrated their resolve.
- Due to the holiday, stores are generally closed, and public transportation may be subject to restrictions—you can find more detailed information about delays in Vienna here!
All info and photos in the krone.at live ticker:
Intrigue within the SPÖ
Just before their biggest holiday and not even two months after the federal party convention, Austria’s Social Democrats were once again confronted with crossfire from within their own ranks. Comments by Vienna’s City Councilor for Health causedmajor headaches in Styria.
In the Vienna State Parliament, Peter Hacker had praised the blue-black hospital deal in the south as “super smart”—knowing full well that the Styrian Social Democrats see it entirely differently. In a letter obtained by the “Krone,” SPÖ State Party Chairman Max Lercher accused his party colleague Hacker of delivering a “slap in the face” to the people.
Moreover, just last weekend at the state party convention in Vienna, the new Finance Councilor Barbara Novak—also from within their own ranks—received a resounding slap in the face. For while Mayor Ludwig was solidly re-elected with 92.33 percent of the vote, Novak received only 70.87 percent—the “Krone” set out to investigate.
The government’s announced dual budget for 2027/28 also caused quite a stir within the Social Democrats. For instance, former National Council member Wolfgang Knes from Carinthia threatened to organize a massive demonstration if no improvements were made.
FPÖ in the Lead in Vienna for the First Time
Last but not least, the latest poll in the “Krone” naturally caused a stir in domestic politics: For the first time, the FPÖ is leading in the red stronghold. If the National Council were elected on Sunday, the federal capital would also swing—whereupon Michael Ludwig noted that there is “no election at present” and nothing could be coaxed out of the party leader.
Can May 1st smooth the waters around the SPÖ? Will we really have a blue Vienna after the next state election? And: What do you think of May Day parades, trees, and tent festivals on May 1st—does Labor Day still hold any meaning for you? Let us know in the comments! Have a great holiday on krone.at!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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