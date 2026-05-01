LIVE: How Austria Celebrates Labor Day

FPÖ in the Lead in Vienna for the First Time

Last but not least, the latest poll in the “Krone” naturally caused a stir in domestic politics: For the first time, the FPÖ is leading in the red stronghold. If the National Council were elected on Sunday, the federal capital would also swing—whereupon Michael Ludwig noted that there is “no election at present” and nothing could be coaxed out of the party leader.