Broadcasting Rights
Champions League: DAZN Takes Over Starting in 2027/28!
TV bombshell regarding the Champions League! According to information from “Krone,” the Champions League will air on DAZN in Austria from the 2027/28 season through 2031.
This makes the streaming provider the new go-to destination for Europe’s premier club competition.
Almost all matches liveo
For fans, this means: Nearly the entire Champions League will be broadcast live on DAZN in the future. A total of 186 matches per season will be shown—from the playoffs through the group stage all the way to the final.
Particularly important: All Wednesday matches and all but one Tuesday match will be broadcast live and exclusively on DAZN.
Added to this are the UEFA Champions League final, the UEFA Super Cup, and the UEFA Youth League. Additionally, highlights of all matches as well as replay-on-demand coverage are available anytime.
Bundesliga clubs also covered
This means the biggest names in European soccer will be available in one place going forward. Local clubs like Salzburg and Sturm Graz will also be fully covered during their international appearances.
DAZN expands its dominance
With this deal, DAZN further strengthens its position as the leading soccer platform in Austria. The provider already streams the Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, LaLiga, and the FA Cup, among others.
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