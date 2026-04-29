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Following criticism of FIFA

World Cup bonuses: ÖFB can look forward to more money!

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29.04.2026 08:48
The ÖFB benefits from the successful renegotiation of World Cup bonuses.
The ÖFB benefits from the successful renegotiation of World Cup bonuses.(Bild: GEPA)
Porträt von Thomas Steiger
Von Thomas Steiger

New week, new curiosities from the World Cup: According to information from “Krone,” the ÖFB can look forward to more money following successful negotiations with FIFA.

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All participants in the World Cup are set to receive around 727 million. That sounds like a lot at first glance. Upon closer inspection, however, a certain bias toward America in the bonus distribution becomes clear...

FIFA has budgeted around nine billion for the mega-event (the 2026 cycle is even estimated at 13.5 billion), with the organization set to pocket 3.5 billion in net profit itself. Only eight percent of the budget goes to the associations’ coffers. “It’s a vicious cycle,” says former UEFA official and insider Georg Pangl to the “Krone.”

Adjusted for inflation, the teams are actually coming out worse off. The ÖFB and others should have received around ten million; according to their own statements, the World Cup is only expected to become profitable for the Red-White-Red starting in the knockout phase. “And that can’t be right. In reality, the federations are actually paying out of pocket here,” Pangl clarifies.

Former UEFA official Georg Pangl is critical of the distribution.
Former UEFA official Georg Pangl is critical of the distribution.(Bild: GEPA)

Negotiations successful: ÖFB gets two million more
But now the increase has been secured: Following successful negotiations in Vancouver—led by Vice President Johannes Wutzlhofer on behalf of the ÖFB—Austria, as a participating nation, will receive an additional two million euros. One million of this is earmarked for preparation costs, while the other million comes from the revenue pool.

A total of 871 million US dollars (744 million euros) will be distributed to the 48 teams. Previously, FIFA had allocated 727 million dollars.

ÖFB Vice President Johannes Wutzlhofer (left) and ÖFB Chairman Josef Pröll
ÖFB Vice President Johannes Wutzlhofer (left) and ÖFB Chairman Josef Pröll(Bild: APA/EXPA)

FIFA justified the increase 44 days before the opening match by citing the tournament’s commercial success. FIFA is “proud to be in the most financially stable position in its history, which enables us to help all our member associations in an unprecedented way. This is yet another example of how FIFA’s resources are being reinvested in the sport,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a statement.

Argentina received around 50 million for the 2022 title. By comparison, Club World Cup champion ...
Argentina received around 50 million for the 2022 title. By comparison, Club World Cup champion Chelsea pocketed 125 million.(Bild: AP/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In 2010, FIFA was able to generate approximately 600 million in net profit from the tournament—the increase over 16 years is therefore striking. The differences become even more apparent when compared to the Club World Cup. World champion Argentina received 50 million for the title four years ago, while Club World champion Chelsea received 125 million just a few months ago.

FIFA did not announce any changes to World Cup prize money following the meeting. It will likely remain at 50 million. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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