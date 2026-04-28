Our Speed Queen
Auto Draft
There has been speculation about this for quite some time, it has been discussed everywhere, and many have likely been anxious and hopeful—and now the time has apparently come: Conny Hütter has decided what the future holds for her career! While the 33-year-old knows whether she will be racing down the slopes again this coming winter or not, the sports public will learn more next Monday…
On that day, Hütter will hold a press conference in Graz to clarify her athletic future. In doing so, the Super-G bronze medalist from the Milan and Cortina Olympics would certainly live up to her reputation as a speed specialist, as the decision has come much sooner than expected.
"... then I’d like to garden a bit more!"
After all, just over a month ago on the ServusTV show “Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar 7,” she had hinted that it might still take some time. There, she explained that she first wanted to finish the season, “then hopefully spring will come, then I’d like to do a bit of gardening, and once I have a little peace and quiet, I’ll make my final decision.”
171 World Cup races, 10 victories
The mere fact that she is holding a press conference could certainly be interpreted as an indication that Hütter will not add another race to the 171 World Cup races she has competed in so far, and will end her career, which has yielded 34 podium finishes and 10 victories. It could be, but of course it doesn’t have to be…
Admittedly, Hütter has hinted more than once that, with age, she’s finding it increasingly difficult to get “excited” about summer training for the upcoming season…
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.