Guest Patient’s Ordeal: Next Court Rejects Case!

It was meant to send a strong signal from St. Pölten: A man from Lower Austria sued the Vienna Orthopedic Hospital Speising because, as a guest patient, he had to wait far longer for surgery than agreed. His claim: compensation for pain and suffering. In the background, a fierce political dispute is simmering—Vienna wants more money for treating Lower Austrian patients, but the neighboring state refuses. Lower Austria is supporting the plaintiff financially, while Vienna is backing the defendant hospital with advice and expert opinions. It could still be some time before the opposing parties actually face off in the courtroom. And the venue itself is more than questionable.