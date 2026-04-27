Coalition Needs Money
Budget figures: Here’s where the government is saving billions
Who gets more, where are savings being made? On Monday, the federal government agreed on a rough financial plan for the next two years. The “Krone” knows the winners and losers, which the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS will officially present at 9 p.m.
For 2026, the federal government projected expenditures of around 125 billion euros against revenues of just over 110 billion euros—a deficit of about 13 billion euros. By 2028, the government wants—or rather, must—save 2.5 billion euros. The party leaders of the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS negotiated until the evening to determine where this money would come from.
Althoughinitial details had already leaked beforehand, the distribution of the “pie”—that is, the basic allocation of funds among the ministries—was still pending. However, it was already clear that the reduction in non-wage labor costs would be implemented starting in 2028.
It is now official: The federal government has agreed on the key points for the 2027/28 dual budget, successfully balancing consolidation with targeted investments. According to information from the government, the budget follows the motto “Economic Recovery, Equity, and Reforms.” In total, more than five billion euros are to be allocated—through a mix of savings, reallocations, and new spending. While 2.5 billion euros are earmarked for consolidation measures—i.e., pure cost-cutting measures—an additional 2.6 billion euros are to be invested in other areas.
Cuts in social services, investments in long-term care and early childhood education
As with the current budget, the ministries are given targets for how much they must reduce their spending. They can then decide for themselves where the cuts will be made. In the defense ministry, rearmament is on the agenda, yet the pressure to cut costs is high here as well. According to “Krone” reports, the labor ministry and the social sector are expected to be hit particularly hard by the cuts. Funding is also set to be reduced at the ÖBB.
At the same time, however, the government is planning to allocate additional funds of approximately 2.6 billion euros for so-called “proactive measures.” These are intended to be directed specifically toward “key future sectors”—namely the economy, healthcare, and early childhood education. During the budget negotiations, pensioner representatives in particular had demanded that seniors not be disadvantaged—which is why a round of talks took place on Monday afternoon. Whether there will be cuts has not yet been revealed.
The specific details of the two-year budget are to be worked out in the coming weeks and presented during the budget speech in June.
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