Budget figures: Here’s where the government is saving billions

Cuts in social services, investments in long-term care and early childhood education

As with the current budget, the ministries are given targets for how much they must reduce their spending. They can then decide for themselves where the cuts will be made. In the defense ministry, rearmament is on the agenda, yet the pressure to cut costs is high here as well. According to “Krone” reports, the labor ministry and the social sector are expected to be hit particularly hard by the cuts. Funding is also set to be reduced at the ÖBB.

At the same time, however, the government is planning to allocate additional funds of approximately 2.6 billion euros for so-called “proactive measures.” These are intended to be directed specifically toward “key future sectors”—namely the economy, healthcare, and early childhood education. During the budget negotiations, pensioner representatives in particular had demanded that seniors not be disadvantaged—which is why a round of talks took place on Monday afternoon. Whether there will be cuts has not yet been revealed.

The specific details of the two-year budget are to be worked out in the coming weeks and presented during the budget speech in June.