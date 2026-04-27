Alcohol-free zones are now being expanded

A protection zone is now being established in the area of Fritz-Imhoff-Park. But what does that mean? To ensure that parks, playgrounds, and public transportation hubs can be used by everyone without restriction and safely, protection zones can be established around particularly sensitive areas in accordance with Section 36a of the Security Police Act, officials say. The goal behind this is to provide special protection for minors and to combat the entrenched drug trade there in a sustainable manner.