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Mayor Takes Action

Alcohol-free zones are now being expanded

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27.04.2026 12:00
Westbahnhof is considered a hotspot for drug dealing and violent crime. Many Viennese feel ...
Westbahnhof is considered a hotspot for drug dealing and violent crime. Many Viennese feel unsafe there—especially after dark.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Andreas Schiel)
Porträt von Christoph Engelmaier
Von Christoph Engelmaier

New measures are intended to make public spaces in Vienna safer. A ban on alcohol consumption is coming to Westbahnhof. The city and law enforcement are focusing particularly on the area along the U6. Changes are also planned around Gumpendorfer Straße

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The city is now significantly expanding its measures against public alcohol consumption. In the future, an alcohol ban will also apply at and around Westbahnhof. With this, City Hall aims to respond to increasing complaints about noise pollution, littering, and safety-related incidents in this hotspot area. The ban is set to take effect as early as May 8, 2026.

A uniformed police presence at Westbahnhof is intended to ease the security situation on site.
A uniformed police presence at Westbahnhof is intended to ease the security situation on site.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Mario Urbantschitsch)

The situation along the U6 line is to be sustainably improved
Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) presented the new measures together with State Police President Gerhard Pürstl on Monday morning at City Hall. He emphasized the “good and consistent cooperation between the City of Vienna and the Vienna Police.”

“These measures are necessary to prevent acts of violence, strengthen the public’s subjective sense of safety, and enable the police to intervene quickly and effectively,” emphasized Provincial Police Chief Gerhard Pürstl. But that’s not all. New measures were also announced for the notorious area around the U6 station Gumpendorfer Straße.

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We are pooling our resources, coordinating our efforts on an ongoing basis, and acting together in the interest of the Viennese. Because safety is created where everyone pulls together.

Bürgermeister Michael Ludwig (SPÖ)

Mayor Ludwig aims to enhance the quality of life in public spaces with these new measures.
Mayor Ludwig aims to enhance the quality of life in public spaces with these new measures.(Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)

A protection zone is now being established in the area of Fritz-Imhoff-Park. But what does that mean? To ensure that parks, playgrounds, and public transportation hubs can be used by everyone without restriction and safely, protection zones can be established around particularly sensitive areas in accordance with Section 36a of the Security Police Act, officials say. The goal behind this is to provide special protection for minors and to combat the entrenched drug trade there in a sustainable manner.

The situation around Gumpendorfer Straße has deteriorated significantly in recent years.
The situation around Gumpendorfer Straße has deteriorated significantly in recent years.(Bild: zVg)

Parking restrictions, more police, and more frequent cleaning
The urgent need for measures and further steps in the Mariahilf neighborhood is particularly evident now as temperatures rise. After all, life is increasingly shifting back outdoors. Already, the Gumpendorfer Straße station is the only one in the Wiener Linien network with permanent posts. One to two teams are on site daily during peak hours.

A mobile police work container is also intended to facilitate on-site operations, as the nearest inspection point is quite a distance away. Benches in the station area have been relocated or removed entirely. Cleaning and landscaping schedules around Gumpendorfer Gürtel and Westbahnhof have been revised and are now being carried out there by MA 42 and MA 48 at the “highest frequency.” Incidentally, for greater safety, Imhoff Park was recently fenced off and closed at night—as we reported. 

There are currently two specific alcohol-free zones in public spaces in Vienna. The best-known zones are located at Praterstern (since 2018) and, since February 2025, at Franz-Jonas-Platz in Floridsdorf.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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