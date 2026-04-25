Thurnher spends 450,000 euros on consultants

Thurnher spent 280,000 euros on the Transparency Advisory Board. For communications—despite a massive in-house communications department—she spent 26,000 euros. All of this adds up to the staggering sum of 449,000 euros in just a few weeks. When asked, the ORF did not provide any figures, stating that they could not be determined over the weekend. However, the figure cited is not verifiable. “Since the Director General took office, no consulting costs of even remotely comparable magnitude have been incurred.”