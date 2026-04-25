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Another ORF scandal?

Thurnher spends 450,000 euros on consultants

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25.04.2026 16:30
Interim Director Thurnher is under pressure.
Interim Director Thurnher is under pressure.(Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)
Porträt von Petja Mladenova
Von Petja Mladenova

One scandal follows another at Küniglberg. After allegations of harassment, excessive salaries, and lavish pensions, money from mandatory license fees is now being thrown out the window on external consultants. The “Krone” knows who got how much...

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According to information from the “Krone,” interim Director General Ingrid Thurnher has spent hundreds of thousands of euros on external consultants in just a few weeks. Here’s how:

Although the ORF has three legal departments, 100,000 euros have been paid to lawyers since March 13. The same goes for the whistleblower hotlines: there are three of them, and now 43,000 euros have been thrown out the window for a fourth.  

Thurnher spent 280,000 euros on the Transparency Advisory Board. For communications—despite a massive in-house communications department—she spent 26,000 euros. All of this adds up to the staggering sum of 449,000 euros in just a few weeks. When asked, the ORF did not provide any figures, stating that they could not be determined over the weekend. However, the figure cited is not verifiable. “Since the Director General took office, no consulting costs of even remotely comparable magnitude have been incurred.”

Westenthaler did not vote for Thurnher.
Westenthaler did not vote for Thurnher.(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

The “Krone” confronted the Blue Party members of the foundation board—the only ones who did not vote for Thurnher—with the figures. Peter Westenthaler is stunned. “It looks as though Ms. Thurnher, measured by her tenure, is now the most expensive Director General of all time.”

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It looks as though Ms. Thurnher, measured by her tenure, is now the most expensive general director of all time.

ORF-Stiftungsrat Peter Westenthaler

“She’s setting up expensive duplicate and triplicate structures. No one really knows exactly why she’s doing this.” Thurnher is creating her own personnel structure. This may be a sign that she wants to stay longer, according to Westenthaler. The fact is that there is absolutely no cost awareness at ORF.

Thurnher defended the broadcasting license fee during her hearing before the Foundation Board. “She is a supporter of the broadcasting license fee. And given these enormous expenditures, we now know why,” says Westenthaler.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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