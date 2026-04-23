ORF Meeting with Election
Election Today: Who Will Lead ORF Until the End of the Year?
High tension at Vienna’s Küniglberg, home of the ORF: An explosive board of trustees meeting is currently underway. The focus is on the controversial compliance report regarding the harassment allegations against former CEO Roland Weißmann. The highlight of the day will be the election of the new ORF leadership, set to take place by the end of the year. Don’t miss a thing with krone.at’s live ticker!
The most important updates in brief:
- Board members are criticizing thecompliance report, which does not accuse Weißmann of sexually harassing an ORF employee. They claim the sources cited in the report are “insufficient.”
- The Foundation Board will vote today to select the ORF leadership through the end of 2026. The favorite isIngrid Thurnher. The election is not expected to take place before 2:00 p.m.
The election for the actual next five-year term of the ORF Director General, beginning in 2027, is scheduled for August 11.However, FPÖ Foundation Board memberPeter Westenthalerwants to bring the election forward.
“The heads of the Foundation Board are in serious trouble, not least because of their interventions at ORF,” writes “Krone” Editor-in-Chief Klaus Herrmann in his column.
Media Minister Andreas Babler announced in the National Council on Thursday that he does not intend to begin ORF reform until the fall.
Live updates from the ORF Foundation Board meeting:
Morale at an all-time low at Küniglberg
Since the publication of the “Krone’s” first in-depth interview with the woman who accuses former ORF General Director Roland Weißmann of sexual harassment, morale at ORF has hit rock bottom. Interim Director Ingrid Thurnher described the published chats, word for word, as “disturbing, shocking, and unacceptable.”
The report by the compliance commission appointed by Thurnher had previously concluded that Weißmann’s actions did not constitute sexual harassment. That ORF employee has now spoken out for the first time and also provided insights into the years-long chat history. Observers assume that the resigned ORF chief will be awarded only a fraction of his financial claims (originally 3.9 million euros).
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