6 Million Euros: Drugs Hidden in Candles

According to the report, the drugs have been embedded in candles since 2023 and shipped in this disguised form. The narcotics reached buyers via mail under the names of genuine candle manufacturers. In March 2025, the arrests were made.

Four suspects tracked down

A total of four suspects weretrackeddown in Austria. Arrests were also made in other countries. Among others, a 27-year-old Austrian was arrested in connection with approximately 4.5 kilograms of ketamine and has already served his sentence. However, a 38-year-old Dutchman is believed to be the alleged mastermind.