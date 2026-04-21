Austrian in custody
6 Million Euros: Drugs Hidden in Candles
Major blow to the drug trade: Investigators have seized narcotics worth around six million euros. At the same time, arrests were made in Austria and abroad. An international network is behind the operation. The police presented details at a press conference in Lower Austria on Tuesday.
According to the report, the drugs have been embedded in candles since 2023 and shipped in this disguised form. The narcotics reached buyers via mail under the names of genuine candle manufacturers. In March 2025, the arrests were made.
Four suspects tracked down
A total of four suspects weretrackeddown in Austria. Arrests were also made in other countries. Among others, a 27-year-old Austrian was arrested in connection with approximately 4.5 kilograms of ketamine and has already served his sentence. However, a 38-year-old Dutchman is believed to be the alleged mastermind.
Further arrests
Under the code name “Operation Candle Trip,” investigators took action against the international network. In addition to the 38-year-old, another suspect was also apprehended: a 26-year-old Dutch national was arrested in Austria.
The ringleader is believed to be a 35-year-old Dutch national who was arrested in Amsterdam and is alleged to have organized the smuggling and trafficking.
160 kilograms of ketamine
In total, investigators seized 160 kilograms of ketamine, 15 kilograms of cocaine, and 30 kilograms of MDMA, with a total value of approximately six million euros. Between 2022 and 2025, 41 package shipments were also intercepted. All of them had been sent from Austria.
Due to the high purity of the drugs, it is assumed that they would have been cut before resale. The police emphasized that this would have allowed the proceeds from the sale to be increased many times over.
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