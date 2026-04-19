HiPP: Police suspect multiple perpetrators

Burgenland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic—and Upper Austria

However, it is not only Austria that is affected by this life-threatening mixture, but also the Czech Republic and Slovakia. On Sunday afternoon, the Bavarian police announced that the search for poisoned HiPP jars had been expanded to Upper Austria. As for Burgenland, at least a second “poisoned jar” is believed to have been purchased at the same Spar store, according to Burgenland police spokesperson Helmut Marban. “We ask the public to be cautious.”