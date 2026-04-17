Key Witness Sues Former Director General Weißmann and ORF

New Director General Likely to Be Appointed by the “Old” Board

As is well known, the ÖVP has secured the right to nominate the Director General via a coalition side letter, but consistently defers to the Foundation Board—which is, admittedly, on thin ice—when it comes to decision-making. Despite clear criticism of the board, Mattle does not intend to challenge this either. “We assume that the current board of trustees will make the decision,” he told the “Krone” when asked from Tyrol.