A real mudslinging match
Key Witness Sues Former Director General Weißmann and ORF
The case surrounding former ORF Director General Roland Weißmann is increasingly turning into a mudslinging battle. Following his statements, the woman involved is threatening to sue Weißmann—his lawyer promptly counters. Developments that ÖVP Provincial Governor Anton Mattle is also observing with concern.
Hardly a day goes by without new serious allegations being raised in one of the many ORF scandals. This has now happened once again in the Weißmann case. After the resigned Director General announced his intention to challenge his dismissal and assert claims totaling nearly four million euros, the woman who accuses Weißmann of misconduct has now spoken out in “profil.” She substantiates her allegations and announces legal action against the ORF and Weißmann.
Weißmann’s lawyer counters criticism and threats
“I note that the findings of a compliance investigation conducted by several experts clearly conclude that no sexual harassment took place and that the unwelcome nature of Mag. Weißmann’s behavior could not be established with the necessary degree of probability. There is nothing to add to this conclusion,” counters Weißmann’s lawyer Oliver Scherbaum.
A mudslinging match that is not only being played out in the open but is also being watched with concern by politicians. As reported, the motto here is to sit it out rather than turn things around. This is despite a clear resolution by the editorial staff against the foundation board member who has come under fire—and despite announcements to the contrary from several parties.
Mattle identifies “massive damage”
While it has so far been primarily media spokespeople and other representatives of the federal parties who have commented on the issues, the “Krone” now features the (current) voice of the provinces. Tyrol’s provincial governor Anton Mattle chairs the Conference of Provincial Governors—and has viewed the recent events at Vienna’s Küniglberg with a critical eye.
“The events, allegations, and incidents of the past week have caused massive damage to ORF. I am firmly convinced that we need a public broadcaster—but not one that leaves this disastrous overall impression,” explains the ÖVP governor. Like ÖVP media spokesperson and Secretary-General Nico Marchetti before him, Mattle is also advocating for an external candidate to fill the position of Director General.
Rumors about APA chief and former Vice Chancellor
“A fresh start is needed at the top of ORF; there is a strong desire for an independent, untainted, and external figure as Director General,” he says. Rumors that Mattle himself recommended his Tyrolean compatriot Clemens Pig, CEO of the Austria Press Agency (APA), for the post to the chancellor would certainly fit the picture—but have not been confirmed from Innsbruck. The Vienna Chancellery also categorically denies that Chancellor Christian Stocker has former FPÖ Vice-Chancellor Susanne Riess-Hahn in mind for the position.
New Director General Likely to Be Appointed by the “Old” Board
As is well known, the ÖVP has secured the right to nominate the Director General via a coalition side letter, but consistently defers to the Foundation Board—which is, admittedly, on thin ice—when it comes to decision-making. Despite clear criticism of the board, Mattle does not intend to challenge this either. “We assume that the current board of trustees will make the decision,” he told the “Krone” when asked from Tyrol.
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