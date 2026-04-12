Hungary’s decisive election should concern us too

Why should this election matter to us?

But regardless of how one feels about the EU as an Austrian, one cannot be indifferent to the election in the neighboring country. After all, Orbán describes democracies as a social decline and also raves about China. He has had the electoral law rewritten in his favor and, moreover, illegally has officials run his election campaign using public funds. This is another reason why the outcome remains uncertain despite Magyar’s lead in the polls.