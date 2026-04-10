Heat shield held up! Astronauts preparing for landing

There were problems with the capsule’s heat shield during a previous test mission

The reason for the hotly debated topic: NASA only admitted, after a delay of nearly a year and a half, that the unmanned “Artemis I” mission in 2022 resulted in cracks, spalling, and uneven burn-through in the heat shield at more than 100 locations. Gases produced when the heat shield material vaporized could not escape properly, built up pressure, and led to material erosion. Although the shield had fulfilled its protective function, the damage was greater than expected. A report by a team of experts was redacted in some places, prompting accusations of a lack of transparency against NASA.