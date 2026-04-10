"Artemis" Mission
Heat shield held up! Astronauts preparing for landing
The four “Artemis II” astronauts have flown around the Moon, set records, and seen what no human has seen before them. Now comes one of their most difficult tasks: returning to Earth. Risky minutes lie ahead. krone.at will keep you updated; you can follow the NASA livestream above.
The “Orion” capsule is set to splash down in the Pacific shortly; in technical jargon, this is called a “splashdown.” The recovery team is already on standby aboard the aircraft carrier “USS John P. Murtha,” and the first boats and helicopters are near the landing site. Shortly before 2:00 a.m., the “blackout” began—the six-minute loss of radio contact during reentry into Earth’s atmosphere—the most critical phase of reentry. In any case, the weather won’t throw a wrench in the team’s plans. And everything else is going according to plan so far.
Around 1:35 a.m., the “Integrity” module, the command capsule, was separated from the service module, where the astronauts had been living for the past few days. This module, built by the Europeans, will remain in space. The maneuver to align the spacecraft for the correct entry angle was also successfully completed.
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman had previously congratulated the “Artemis 2” crew on Friday for orbiting the Moon and immediately cautioned: “This mission is not over until they have safely landed by parachute in the Pacific.”
The “Orion” capsule’s heat shield must withstand extreme temperatures
In fact, experts unanimously agree that the four astronauts still face the riskiest phase of the entire mission. The Orion capsule’s heat shield must withstand extreme temperatures during reentry into Earth’s atmosphere. Otherwise, NASA’s historic endeavor could ultimately end in disaster.
After Moon flight: “Artemis 2” crew set to return to Earth
- After about ten days in space, the four astronauts of the “Artemis 2” mission are scheduled to return to Earth on Saturday night. The landing is planned for 2:07 a.m. CEST in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego following a complex maneuver, the U.S. space agency NASA announced.
- The crew consists of U.S. astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen. They were the first people in more than 50 years to travel near the Moon.
- The astronauts took off last week from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and then flew around the Moon. In doing so, they traveled farther from Earth than any humans have ever gone before.
After the capsule carrying the four astronauts reached a distance of 406,771 kilometers from Earth—setting a new record—the return flight to Earth began on Easter Monday. According to the plan, the capsule is scheduled to land in the Pacific Ocean off the U.S. West Coast near San Diego, California, on Friday around 5 p.m. local time (Saturday, 2 a.m. CET) after a harrowing descent through Earth’s atmosphere, using three parachutes.
Landing phase begins 40 minutes before splashdown
About 40 minutes before splashdown, the final preparations for landing begin. First, the European-built ESM service module, which provided propulsion, power, and fuel for the capsule during the mission, is jettisoned and burns up. The “Orion” capsule then enters the Earth’s atmosphere about 20 minutes before splashdown, with its heat shield facing forward, at an altitude of approximately 122 kilometers and a speed of 40,000 km/h.
Then the test of the five-meter-diameter heat shield begins. NASA officials expect everything to go according to plan, while former NASA engineers, ex-astronauts, and external experts have doubts. They explicitly called for another unmanned test mission beforehand, but NASA refused.
Graphic: How the planned return to Earth will unfold
There were problems with the capsule’s heat shield during a previous test mission
The reason for the hotly debated topic: NASA only admitted, after a delay of nearly a year and a half, that the unmanned “Artemis I” mission in 2022 resulted in cracks, spalling, and uneven burn-through in the heat shield at more than 100 locations. Gases produced when the heat shield material vaporized could not escape properly, built up pressure, and led to material erosion. Although the shield had fulfilled its protective function, the damage was greater than expected. A report by a team of experts was redacted in some places, prompting accusations of a lack of transparency against NASA.
The heat shield must work; there is no second chance, no Plan B.
Jared Isaacman, Amerikas oberster Raumfahrtchef
However, for the “Artemis II” mission now coming to an end, no redesign of the heat shield was commissioned, which would have been very expensive and delayed the mission by years.
“Motivated wishful thinking”: Critics lash out at NASA
Instead, the re-entry flight path is being altered compared to “Artemis I” with a steeper descent and thus a shorter stress phase. Allegedly, the stress duration at high temperatures drops from 14 to eight minutes. NASA claims to have reduced the risk to the crew to an acceptable level, while critics such as former astronaut Charlie Camarda, who flew on the Space Shuttle in 2005, call the decision crazy. Even limited spalling would risk total failure. Critics accuse NASA of “motivated wishful thinking” in favor of the “Artemis” schedule. The U.S. space agency is not drawing the right conclusions from past disasters, the critics say.
Spectacular images from the “Artemis 2” mission:
In 2003, the Space Shuttle Columbia broke apart during re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere because hot plasma entered the wing through a hole in the wing and melted the aluminum structure. The seven astronauts on board died. In the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, seven astronauts also died when the shuttle exploded 73 seconds after launch because a O-ring on the booster failed, allowing hot combustion gases to escape.
“Artemis III” mission planned for next year
Critics argue that unexpected damage was identified during the “Artemis I” mission, but it is being classified as “acceptable” instead of fundamentally changing the heat shield material. That is not planned until the “Artemis III” mission next year.
Surface temperatures exceeding 2,700 degrees
Currently, the “Orion” capsule has a so-called ablative heat shield made of the same Avocat material that was already used in the “Apollo” program. This material “burns away” in a controlled manner under extreme heat stress, forming a protective layer and dissipating heat through gases and vaporization. The material is designed to withstand surface temperatures of more than 2,700 to 2,800 degrees Celsius, such as those encountered during reentry from a lunar mission. In the case of the Space Shuttle or SpaceX’s Dragon crew capsule, the surface temperatures of the heat shield are significantly lower, at around 1,600 degrees Celsius, because they enter the atmosphere from a lower altitude and at a lower entry speed.
NASA Administrator: “Full Confidence”
NASA Administrator Isaacman is convinced that the heat shield will function as intended during the “Artemis 2” mission. “We have full confidence in the ‘Orion’ spacecraft and its heat shield, which is based on rigorous analysis and the work of exceptional engineers who have followed the data throughout the entire process,” explains America’s top space official. He emphasized that there is no alternative during re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere from a lunar mission—the heat shield must work; there is no second chance, “no Plan B.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.