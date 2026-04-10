U.S. Considers Troop Withdrawal from Certain Countries

Rutte immediately sided with Trump and criticized what he called a partly hesitant response by alliance members to the war in Iran. “With regard to logistical and other support for the United States in Iran, some allies reacted—to put it mildly—somewhat hesitantly,” Rutte said in Washington. The Dutchman did not specify which countries he was referring to. To be fair, however, one must acknowledge that many were surprised by the attack, he added.