Europe in the Crosshairs
U.S. Considers Troop Withdrawal from Certain Countries
US President Donald Trump is reportedly angry with his European partners. In the war against the Iranian mullah regime, he accuses Europe of failing to provide assistance. The Republican’s anger runs so deep that he has already discussed the withdrawal of US troops from the Old Continent with advisors.
The triggers are his frustration over the lack of support from NATO allies in securing the Strait of Hormuz, as well as resistance to the takeover of Greenland, a high-ranking government official told Reuters on Thursday. However, no decision has been made yet.
U.S. Wants to “Punish” Criticism
The Department of Defense has not been instructed to draw up concrete plans for a troop reduction. The insider emphasized that Trump is discussing bringing soldiers back to the U.S. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the administration was considering withdrawing troops from countries that had been critical of the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran and redeploying them to supportive European nations. Trump wanted to “punish” his partners, the report said.
The U.S. has more than 80,000 troops stationed in Europe, including more than 30,000 in Germany. Other large contingents are located in Italy, the United Kingdom, and Spain. Madrid, in particular, has so far voiced extremely critical comments regarding Trump’s war.
Italy, for example, refused to allow US military aircraft to use an airfield in Sicily. Spain even closed its entire airspace—and France, too, had been “very uncooperative” toward the US, Trump recently stated.
NATO Chief Criticizes Members
These developments underscore just how much relations between Washington and its European NATO allies have deteriorated. A visit by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to the White House on Wednesday apparently did little to ease tensions. NATO did not initially respond to a request for comment.
Rutte immediately sided with Trump and criticized what he called a partly hesitant response by alliance members to the war in Iran. “With regard to logistical and other support for the United States in Iran, some allies reacted—to put it mildly—somewhat hesitantly,” Rutte said in Washington. The Dutchman did not specify which countries he was referring to. To be fair, however, one must acknowledge that many were surprised by the attack, he added.
Trump has been accusing European capitals for years of spending too little on defense. The situation recently came to a head: In January, the U.S. president sparked a transatlantic crisis with renewed threats to annex Greenland, which belongs to Denmark.
No one knows exactly what Trump is demanding
Since the outbreak of war with Iran on February 28, he has also expressed frustration that NATO partners have not offered assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The route, which is vital for global energy supplies, remains largely blocked despite a fragile ceasefire announced this week. Only a few ships are allowed to pass.
According to NATO diplomats, the U.S. has so far left open what specific actions it expects from individual member states.
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