After severe setbacks
Trump: Help recover “nuclear dust” in Iran
In a statement on his Truth Social platform, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the United States would work closely with Iran in the future. According to the statement, Iran has undergone a “very productive regime change,” uranium enrichment will be halted in the future, and the U.S. would help recover “deeply buried nuclear dust” from previous attacks.
Trump wrote that this nuclear dust has been under the strictest satellite surveillance by the U.S. Space Force since the attacks and has remained untouched until now. At the same time, he emphasized that negotiations with Iran regarding tariffs and sanctions relief are underway and that many points of his 15-point peace plan have already been agreed upon.
Hegseth: Iran “asked” for a ceasefire
U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said at a press conference that Iran had “asked for this ceasefire.” According to Hegseth, Operation “Epic Fury” had massively weakened the Iranian armed forces: The missile program was “functionally destroyed,” the navy was “at the bottom of the sea,” and air superiority now lay with the U.S.
A total of 800 airstrikes were carried out, destroying Iran’s defense industrial complex. Hegseth also reported that the new Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, had been wounded and disfigured.
Trump pushes for quick results—and threatens again
U.S. Vice President JD Vance emphasized on Wednesday in Budapest that President Trump is pushing for rapid progress in the peace negotiations. The current ceasefire is “fragile,” he said, and an agreement is only possible if Iran negotiates constructively.
In addition to Vance, Trump’s negotiating team includes U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Vance stated that some Iranian representatives were approaching the talks constructively, while others were not—ultimately, it was up to Iran to make the right decisions.
Trump also warned that any country supplying weapons to Iran would face an immediate 50% tariff on all goods entering the U.S. This applies “without exceptions or exemptions,” the president wrote on Truth Social.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.