Larynx removed
Office clarifies: “Doskozil will definitely continue”
As reported, Burgenland Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) has had his larynx removed. In the future, he will speak using a voice prosthesis. According to his office, however, stepping down from politics is still not an option.
The procedure was extensive. The decision final. And yet the most important message from Governor Doskozil’s inner circle following his eleventh operation is clear: “He will definitely continue with the goal of returning fully to politics,” according to his office, with which he is already communicating via cell phone. He is doing well under the circumstances.
Breathing became increasingly difficult
Recently, progressive ossification of the larynx had occurred more rapidly than before. Breathing became increasingly difficult for Doskozil. During an appointment shortly before Easter at Leipzig University Hospital, he therefore opted for “the more sustainable solution”—the larynx was removed and replaced with a vocal prosthesis.
“A small valve between the windpipe and the esophagus that, with appropriate practice, enables stable, good voice production,” explains his treating physician, Andreas Dietz. The procedure was successful and went without complications.
Doctor: “Prospect of a completerecovery”
The physician expects the state leader to have significantly greater resilience in the future: “This has freed him from his long-standing illness and broken the stressful cycle of recurring surgeries.” Once healed, Doskozil will be able to speak without difficulty again, according to Dietz: “Probably even better than before.” The procedure opens up the prospect of a full recovery.
For now, the provincial governor must remain in inpatient care for about ten days. This will be followed by a recovery period lasting several weeks.
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