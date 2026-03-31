Antelope Killing in Schönbrunn: No One Heard the Shot

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, around 3 a.m. It is striking that the night staff at the zoo likely did not hear a shot, as the dead animal was not discovered until the next day. This suggests that the shooter likely fired from a considerable distance using a rifle with a silencer. According to reports, video footage from the enclosure also supports this sequence of events. It likely shows the antelope collapsing in the middle of its herd.