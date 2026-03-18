Fuel Price Cap “Sloppy” and “Wrong”

Most of the additional costs remain

Representatives of the transport industry are pleased with the tax cut. But they say it can only be a first step. “We stand by our demand that the CO₂ price must be suspended—for a limited time—as this is the only way to prevent a costly avalanche,” says Markus Fischer, chairman of the Association of Freight Carriers. He calculates based on a truck traveling about 100,000 kilometers per year. The currently higher diesel price results in additional costs of 11,400 euros per truck. The current measure saves about 2,500 euros per truck, but 8,900 euros remain the responsibility of the transporters.