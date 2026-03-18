Ten cents per liter
Government Agrees on Fuel Price Cap
The government has surprisingly quickly agreed on a fuel price cap after all. As the “Krone” learned from government circles, a mix of measures—including a margin cap for refineries and gas stations and a tax cut—is planned.
Reportedly, the SPÖ prevailed with its proposal for a margin cap on refineries and gas stations, while the ÖVP was accommodated on the reduction of the mineral oil tax. The latter, however, is intended to be budget-neutral. Negotiations continued late into the night.
Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ) has estimated the additional revenue from the value-added tax resulting from the price increase at ten million euros per month. In an interview with the “Krone,” the minister said he has no problem returning this additional revenue to the people. This is likely to take place, as proposed by the ÖVP, through a temporary reduction in the mineral oil tax.
The relief is, of course, modest. Prices are expected to drop by ten cents per liter; the government estimates this at around five euros per tank. In his interview with the “Krone,” Marterbauer emphasized that only an end to the war in the Gulf can bring about a sustainable reduction in prices. He warned against exaggerated expectations. This latest energy price crisis should serve as an incentive to phase out fossil fuels even more quickly and consistently.
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