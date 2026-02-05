Next New
Return after 18 years: Weimann back at Rapid
Things are happening thick and fast at SK Rapid: just a few hours after confirming the return of prodigal son Yusuf Demir, the Green-Whites have brought back another former player! While the former spent just under three and a half years abroad from September 2022, Andreas Weimann was away from his Green-White home for 18 years...
In July 2007, the now 26-time Austrian international moved from Rapid's youth team to Aston Villa in England – and has remained loyal to the island ever since. This is evidenced by further engagements with FC Watford, Derby County, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Bristol City, among others.
Weimann: "Since I didn't think I would ever play at club level in Austria again, I am all the more delighted that this is now possible at my youth club. I want to help the team as soon as possible and will be ready to give 100% for the green and white colors from day one. Rapid laid the foundation for my international career, for which I have always been grateful, and I hope that I can now give something back."
Recently, however, things have not been going as planned for the 34-year-old. Although he was always in the squad for the second division club this year, he only came on as a substitute 20 times, playing a total of just 689 minutes.
That's not enough to secure a place on Austria's World Cup train – he is now set to get the playing time he has been lacking recently in Vienna. Derby County initially rejected Rapid's attempts to sign Weimann, but sporting director Markus Katzer persisted and was ultimately successful.
"Integration manager" Ouedraogo
There is another new addition to the coaching staff: Issiaka Ouedraogo from Burkina Faso, formerly a professional player for Red Bull, Grödig, Admira, WAC, and St. Pölten, will now serve as "integration manager," primarily looking after players from other cultural backgrounds.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.