ÖSV ladies look through their fingers at Goggia’s victory

"I still have a lot of reserves"

With anger in her stomach, Goggia was the first of the top group. Although the Italian took her usual high risk, she managed a flawless run. "Yesterday I was very angry. Today I did my job, I'm very happy with the result," said Goggia, who said she wasn't pushing herself to the limit. "I'm surprised that it was enough for the win. I still have a lot of reserves." It was the Italian's 27th World Cup victory, her fourth in Val d'Isere.