Super-G in Val d'Isere
ÖSV ladies look through their fingers at Goggia’s victory
Sofia Goggia goes into the holidays with a super-G victory. After finishing eighth in the downhill, the Italian skier conjured up a top run in the French snow on Sunday and was crowned winner in Val d'Isere ahead of New Zealand's Alice Robinson (+0.15) and the US American Lindsey Vonn (+0.36). Austria's speed ladies, meanwhile, looked through their fingers ...
After her disappointing eighth place in the downhill, Sofia Goggia fought back in the World Cup Super-G in Val d'Isere. The Italian celebrated her first win of the season on Sunday thanks to a risky, error-free run ahead of Alice Robinson from New Zealand (+0.15 sec.) and Lindsey Vonn from the USA (+0.36). The best Austrian was the previous day's winner Cornelia Hütter in sixth place (+0.84) and Ariane Rädler finished eighth (+0.93).
The result:
"It was a solid run. But it wasn't the killer run that it would have taken to beat Sofia (Goggia, note) today," said Hütter on ORF. In the upper section, she did not pass the transitions perfectly. After a strong middle section, the 33-year-old lost the decisive half second in the final section and thus another podium place. "It was a bit gusty at the bottom. That's when I lost my speed."
"I still have a lot of reserves"
With anger in her stomach, Goggia was the first of the top group. Although the Italian took her usual high risk, she managed a flawless run. "Yesterday I was very angry. Today I did my job, I'm very happy with the result," said Goggia, who said she wasn't pushing herself to the limit. "I'm surprised that it was enough for the win. I still have a lot of reserves." It was the Italian's 27th World Cup victory, her fourth in Val d'Isere.
The best time was promptly put to the test by Robinson. The St. Moritz winner was the absolute fastest in the technically demanding middle section, but lost the decisive tenths in the lower section. Contrast this with Vonn, who made up time after a mistake-ridden run towards the finish. "I am very satisfied. Twice on the podium this weekend, that's enough for me," said Vonn. The US ski star made it onto the podium in four of her five races this season.
Rädler also in the top ten
Rädler was delighted with her second top ten result this winter. "It was very good in parts, but I still have room for improvement in others," said the Vorarlberg native. Nina Ortlieb finished 15th (+1.15), Magdalena Egger was 18th (+1.30). Mirjam Puchner (+1.79), Nadine Fest (+1.93) and Christina Ager (+1.94) in places 28 to 30 just managed to score points in an Austrian pack, Stephanie Brunner immediately behind them in 31st place did not (+2.04). Camille Cerutti caused a surprise in her home race with bib number 27 in fifth place.
