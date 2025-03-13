The ÖVP is now younger and more feminine

Second best result

"This is the second-best result ever", says Zauner. Only five years ago were the blacks able to take more seats in the town halls. The ÖVP has 70 women at the top of municipal councils, compared to 63 five years ago. And the average age of Black mayors is 52.6 years, a figure that has been reduced by two years compared to 2020. Zauner: "This means the ÖVP has become more female and younger." Incidentally, the youngest ÖVP mayor is Johannes Gumprecht in Hainburg in the district of Bruck an der Leitha.