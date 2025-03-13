Election results
The ÖVP is now younger and more feminine
The ÖVP sees itself as Lower Austria's mayoral party. And rightly so: it now has 447 mayors whose average age has been reduced. In addition, more women have made the leap into the front row.
The municipal council elections are - for the most part - over, and the constituent meetings have also been held in many municipalities. "The result is better for us than some others had hoped for," summarizes Matthias Zauner. The ÖVP regional managing director is visibly satisfied. The ÖVP now has 447 mayors in the state.
Second best result
"This is the second-best result ever", says Zauner. Only five years ago were the blacks able to take more seats in the town halls. The ÖVP has 70 women at the top of municipal councils, compared to 63 five years ago. And the average age of Black mayors is 52.6 years, a figure that has been reduced by two years compared to 2020. Zauner: "This means the ÖVP has become more female and younger." Incidentally, the youngest ÖVP mayor is Johannes Gumprecht in Hainburg in the district of Bruck an der Leitha.
Recipe for success revealed
Yesterday in St. Pölten, Zauner brought two representatives of the new local leader guard in front of the curtain: Doris Kirstorfer had broken the decades-long dominance of the SPÖ in Münchendorf, district of Mödling. Manuel Zusag had already achieved this in Lichtenwörth, district of Wiener Neustadt, in 2020 - this year he won the absolute. Both have the same "recipe for success": they want to involve the other factions and also the citizens in decisions.
From opposition to the absolute
The ÖVP's successes in Nussdorf ob der Traisen, Wölbling, Emmersdorf an der Donau, Lengenfeld, Drösing, Berg and St. Martin-Karlsbach are of particular importance to Zauner. The ÖVP was previously in opposition in these seven municipalities, but now has an absolute majority there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
