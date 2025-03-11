Electoral system pilloried
After the farmers’ election, the opposition is now mobilizing
All power in the Chamber of Agriculture lies with the ÖVP-Bauernbund for another five years. However, fewer and fewer farmers are voting. The opposition sees the reasons for this in a "dictatorship-like electoral system".
Despite a drop of three percent, there was euphoria in the ÖVP on Sunday. As reported, the Farmers' Union had once again clearly dominated the Lower Austrian Chamber of Agriculture election. "It is now clear that in the next five years it will not be the green NGOs that shape agricultural policy, but those for whom agriculture is more important than the paper economy," said Lower Austrian party leader Johanna Mikl-Leitner jubilantly. And Farmers' Union Chairman Stephan Pernkopf added: "The motto was 'Everyone against the Farmers' Union', but we still achieved a sensational result."
No "official" electoral roll
However, the other groups in the chamber put this down to the electoral system. This is "similar to a dictatorship", was the harsh verdict of Peter Schmiedlechner from the Freedom Farmers. And Ernst Wagendristel from the SPÖ farmers also sees "primarily advantages for the farmers' association". The main criticism: there is no "official" electoral roll. "Many people don't even know that they are entitled to vote. Others want to cast their vote but are suddenly removed from the electoral register," the opposition in the farming community unanimously reports. This is also the reason for the falling voter turnout. Of 155,056 eligible voters, not even half (46.61%) turned out this time. "Compared to elections for other interest groups, the turnout is not that bad", according to the Farmers' Union.
Constitutional judges to examine
The Independent Farmers' Association, the second strongest group in the chamber, now wants to have the electoral system examined by the Constitutional Court. Chairman Herbert Hochwallner: "Because this electoral law turns injustice into justice!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
