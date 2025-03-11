After the farmers’ election, the opposition is now mobilizing

No "official" electoral roll

However, the other groups in the chamber put this down to the electoral system. This is "similar to a dictatorship", was the harsh verdict of Peter Schmiedlechner from the Freedom Farmers. And Ernst Wagendristel from the SPÖ farmers also sees "primarily advantages for the farmers' association". The main criticism: there is no "official" electoral roll. "Many people don't even know that they are entitled to vote. Others want to cast their vote but are suddenly removed from the electoral register," the opposition in the farming community unanimously reports. This is also the reason for the falling voter turnout. Of 155,056 eligible voters, not even half (46.61%) turned out this time. "Compared to elections for other interest groups, the turnout is not that bad", according to the Farmers' Union.