Sad fates make life difficult for animal shelters

Timely provision

Alternatively, owners would make provisions in good time as to who could take over their beloved pet if the worst came to the worst. "This doesn't just apply to dogs, but also cats and small animals," says Specht. And it doesn't always have to be the biggest tragedy. "An accident can also mean that you can no longer look after your animal companion," says Specht. If you find someone in good time and discuss everything with them, you can rest assured that your pet will always be well looked after.