Suddenly without an owner
Sad fates make life difficult for animal shelters
Who will look after my animals when I can no longer do so? Too few owners ask themselves this question and take precautions - at the expense of their four-legged friends.
"Stella" probably had the life any dog would wish for. The Staffordshire terrier was her owner's favorite, was always there on every outing and always got plenty of cuddles. But now his owner is gone forever. Because no one can look after him, the gentle four-legged friend is now at the Baden animal shelter. In a kennel. Alone. "She is suffering extremely because she has never learned to be alone", the staff explain.
The mother-daughter duo "Stella" and "Shiva" fare only marginally better. For the mother fox terrier, it is particularly bad to end up in an animal shelter - in this case the one in Krems - at the age of 14. "The two adorable girls are extremely attached to each other - so much so that only a joint placement is possible," say the caretakers there.
Sad history
The two fates have a sad background: In both cases, the owner of the animals was elderly and had recently passed away. Despite the sad story, the hard-working caretakers at the facilities are certain that such animal suffering could have been avoided. For two reasons. "Firstly, if elderly animal lovers had consciously opted for older animals," explains Andrea Specht, President of the Lower Austrian Animal Welfare Association. There is certainly no lack of choice in the animal shelters.
Timely provision
Alternatively, owners would make provisions in good time as to who could take over their beloved pet if the worst came to the worst. "This doesn't just apply to dogs, but also cats and small animals," says Specht. And it doesn't always have to be the biggest tragedy. "An accident can also mean that you can no longer look after your animal companion," says Specht. If you find someone in good time and discuss everything with them, you can rest assured that your pet will always be well looked after.
Anyone interested in "Stella" or "Stella" and "Shiva":
Baden Animal Shelter: 02252/42110
Animal shelter Krems: 0664/4020202
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.